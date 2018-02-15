Mountain View vs. Bonneville 5A girls state basketball first round

Mountain View’s Emma Anthony (top) and Bonneville’s Sade Williams hang on for a jump ball. Mountain View vs. Bonneville High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Mountain View’s Emma Anthony goes after a rebound, along with Bonneville’s Cortney McDonald (30) and Sade Williams, left. Mountain View vs. Bonneville High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Mountain View’s Darian White charges past Bonneville defender Sadie Lott. Mountain View vs. Bonneville High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Mountain View’s Grace Caldwell gets fouled on a rebound. Mountain View vs. Bonneville High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Mountain View vs. Bonneville High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Mountain View’s Kaila Saenz. Mountain View’s Kaila Saenz. Mountain View vs. Bonneville High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Bonneville’s Brooklyn Cunnningham looks for some space, guarded by Mountain View’s Trinity Solcum (24) and Kaila Saenz, right. Mountain View vs. Bonneville High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Bonneville’s Brooklyn Cunnningham (10) is fouled by Mountain View’s Trinity Solcum. Mountain View vs. Bonneville High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Mountain View’s Darian White hopes she isn’t the last touch before the ball goes out of bounds. Mountain View vs. Bonneville High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Mountain View’s Alison Chanhthala. Mountain View vs. Bonneville High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Mountain View’s Darian White, left, goes up against Bonneville’s Sadie Lott. Mountain View vs. Bonneville High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Taking advantage of a brief clearing around her, Mountain View’s Kaila Saenz aims for the basket. Mountain View vs. Bonneville High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Mountain View’s Darian White evades Bonneville defender Sadie Lott. Mountain View vs. Bonneville High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Bonneville’s Sadie Lott, left, and Mountain View’s Emma Anthony scramble under the basket. Mountain View vs. Bonneville High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Mountain View’s Alison Chanhthala. Mountain View vs. Bonneville High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Bonneville’s Sadie Lott. Mountain View vs. Bonneville High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Bonneville’s Sadie Lott. Mountain View vs. Bonneville High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Mountain View’s Darian White congratulates teammates after their 49-43 win. Mountain View vs. Bonneville High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Bonneville cheerleaders, including Latavia Flores, 18, center, take a break at halftime. Bonneville sent 16 cheerleaders and a band, but very few students made the long drive. Mountain View vs. Bonneville High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Mountain View sousaphone section wears tutus “as much as possible,” says Connor Paulik, 16, center, reading his music off his phone. “For school spirit.” Mountain View vs. Bonneville High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Mountain View vs. Bonneville High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Mountain View vs. Bonneville High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
