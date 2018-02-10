Highlights: 4A District Three girls basketball championship

Salmon River's Jordyn Pottenger sank a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lead the Savages to a 55-54 win over Council in the second-place game at the 1A Division II District Three Tournament. Video courtesy of Joni Shepherd.
After trailing throughout the game, Eagle scores bit by bit in the fourth quarter to win the semifinal game 57-54 in the 5A girls basketball championship on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at the Ford Idaho Center.
Ron Fortner, assistant girls basketball coach at Eagle High School, has coached programs at Pepperdine University, the University of Denver and other collegiate schools as well as the boys basketball program at Caldwell High 1995-2002.
The House narrowly passed a sweeping bipartisan budget accord, ending an hours-long government shutdown and clearing a path for huge spending increases for both the Pentagon and domestic programs. The 240-186 vote sent the 400 billion US dollar spending plan to President Donald Trump, who has promised to sign it.
Getting the kids moving in the winter months can be a challenge when the weather isn’t cooperating, but a pediatrician explains how parents can channel the energy of ‘the games’ to get their children active, even if it’s indoors.