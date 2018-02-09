More Videos

Salmon River freshman drains buzzer-beating 3-pointer at district 0:49

Salmon River freshman drains buzzer-beating 3-pointer at district

Pause
Butte County wins State 1A Div. II girls basketball championship 1:07

Butte County wins State 1A Div. II girls basketball championship

Eagle girls come from behind to beat Post Falls 1:57

Eagle girls come from behind to beat Post Falls

Middleton High girls basketball celebrates its first district title since 2013 1:04

Middleton High girls basketball celebrates its first district title since 2013

Mountain View girls repeat 5A championship 1:51

Mountain View girls repeat 5A championship

Bishop Kelly falls short in state championship 0:50

Bishop Kelly falls short in state championship

Ron Fortner still coaching after four decades 2:48

Ron Fortner still coaching after four decades

Should Nampa taxpayers subsidize the Idaho Center? 0:43

Should Nampa taxpayers subsidize the Idaho Center?

What's more magical than writing? 1:14

What's more magical than writing?

House passes budget, ending government shutdown 1:04

House passes budget, ending government shutdown

Highlights: 5A District Three girls basketball championship game

Michael Lycklama mlycklama@idahostatesman.com
What's more magical than writing?

Tim Woodward

What's more magical than writing?

When Boise author Dick Dahlgren sits down to write, he disappears into another world, the world of his characters. "It's a magical experience," he says. He also does the illustrations for his books.

House passes budget, ending government shutdown

Politics & Government

House passes budget, ending government shutdown

The House narrowly passed a sweeping bipartisan budget accord, ending an hours-long government shutdown and clearing a path for huge spending increases for both the Pentagon and domestic programs. The 240-186 vote sent the 400 billion US dollar spending plan to President Donald Trump, who has promised to sign it.

Catholic Diocese of Boise explains Faucher's leasing agreement

Local

Catholic Diocese of Boise explains Faucher's leasing agreement

Update: On Feb. 9, Gene Fadness said the church does have options regarding the lease that he was previously unaware of. The church, he said, will attempt to serve Rev. W. Thomas Faucher an eviction notice. Faucher, facing child porn and drug charges, lives in a home owned by Saint Mary's Church. This video interview was conducted before the church concluded it could evict Faucher.

Nancy Pelosi makes record speech to advocate for DACA

Politics & Government

Nancy Pelosi makes record speech to advocate for DACA

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi set the record for the longest House floor speech Wednesday. She spoke for more than six hours to oppose the budget deal because the plan doesn't include a permanent solution for undocumented immigrants affected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.