Highlights: 5A District Three girls basketball championship game

Salmon River's Jordyn Pottenger sank a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lead the Savages to a 55-54 win over Council in the second-place game at the 1A Division II District Three Tournament. Video courtesy of Joni Shepherd.
After trailing throughout the game, Eagle scores bit by bit in the fourth quarter to win the semifinal game 57-54 in the 5A girls basketball championship on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at the Ford Idaho Center.
Ron Fortner, assistant girls basketball coach at Eagle High School, has coached programs at Pepperdine University, the University of Denver and other collegiate schools as well as the boys basketball program at Caldwell High 1995-2002.
The House narrowly passed a sweeping bipartisan budget accord, ending an hours-long government shutdown and clearing a path for huge spending increases for both the Pentagon and domestic programs. The 240-186 vote sent the 400 billion US dollar spending plan to President Donald Trump, who has promised to sign it.
Getting the kids moving in the winter months can be a challenge when the weather isn’t cooperating, but a pediatrician explains how parents can channel the energy of ‘the games’ to get their children active, even if it’s indoors.
Update: On Feb. 9, Gene Fadness said the church does have options regarding the lease that he was previously unaware of. The church, he said, will attempt to serve Rev. W. Thomas Faucher an eviction notice. Faucher, facing child porn and drug charges, lives in a home owned by Saint Mary's Church. This video interview was conducted before the church concluded it could evict Faucher.
Astronauts Joe Acaba, Mark Vande Hei and Scott Tingle, in orbit aboard the International Space Station, answer questions from students at Timberline High during a 20-minute call coordinated by Boise State and NASA's Year of Education on Station program.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi set the record for the longest House floor speech Wednesday. She spoke for more than six hours to oppose the budget deal because the plan doesn't include a permanent solution for undocumented immigrants affected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.