Perfect season remains intact as Eagle girls basketball survives its toughest test

The Eagle High girls basketball team beat Borah 51-45 in the 2018 5A District Three girls basketball championship game. It's the second straight district title for Eagle. Michael Lycklama mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

