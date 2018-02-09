Eagle 51, Borah 45 in the 5A District Three girls basketball championship

Eagle senior Janie King chases down the basketball while getting fouled by Borah's Alyssa Bolt in the 5A District Three girls basketball championship Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 at Capital High School in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Borah senior Maddie Geritz catches and shoots the ball on the run against the Eagle defense Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 during the 5A District Three girls basketball championship at Capital High School in Boise.
Eagle senior Janie King cuts around Borah's Alyssa Bolt on a drive to the basket during the 5A District Three girls basketball championship Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 at Capital High School in Boise.
Borah forward Nyalam Thabach blocks a shot by Eagle's Katelyn Murray during the 5A District Three girls basketball championship Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 at Capital High School in Boise.
Eagle senior McKenna Emerson pushes the ball upcourt past Borah's Maddie Geritz, evading a foul to stop the clock in the final minute of the Mustangs' 51-45 district championhip win Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 at Capital High School in Boise.
Borah guard Alesia Jones saves the ball from going out of bounds during the Lions' 5A District Three girls basketball championship game against Eagle Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 at Capital High School in Boise.
Eagle junior Jaimee McKinnie chases down a loose ball in the Mustangs' 5A District Three girls basketball championship game against Borah Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 at Capital High School in Boise.
Eagle senior Katelyn Murray gets sandwiched by Borah's Maddie Geritz and Nyalam Thabach (24) after an offensive rebound during the 5A District Three girls basketball championship Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 at Capital High School in Boise.
Eagle guard Meghan Boyd hits nothing but net on a 3-pointer defended by Borah's Maddie Geritz in the 5A District Three girls basketball championship Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 at Capital High School in Boise.
Borah forward Alyssa Bolt brings down an offensive rebound amid three Eagle defenders during the 5A District Three girls basketball championship Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 at Capital High School in Boise.
Eagle guard McKenna Emerson steals the ball from Borah guard Alesia Jones at midcourt during the 5A District Three girls basketball championship Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 at Capital High School in Boise.
Eagle guard Meghan Boyd fouls Borah's Nyalam Thabach on a drive the hopp during the 5A District Three girls basketball championship Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 at Capital High School in Boise.
Eagle senior Katelyn Murray drives on Borah's Alyssa Bolt in the second half Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 in 5A District Three girls basketball championship at Capital High School in Boise.
Eagle guard Eliza DeVera saves the ball from going out of bounds defended by Borah's Kylee Geis (10), Nyalam Thabach (24) and Alesia Jones (20) in the 5A District Three girls basketball championship Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 at Capital High School in Boise.
Eagle guard Eliza deVera slices through Borah's defense in the 5A District Three girls basketball championship Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 at Capital High School in Boise.
