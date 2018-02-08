Watch a freshman’s buzzer-beating 3 keep Salmon River girls basketball in hunt for state

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:49 Salmon River freshman drains buzzer-beating 3-pointer at district Pause 1:07 Butte County wins State 1A Div. II girls basketball championship 1:57 Eagle girls come from behind to beat Post Falls 1:04 Middleton High girls basketball celebrates its first district title since 2013 1:51 Mountain View girls repeat 5A championship 0:50 Bishop Kelly falls short in state championship 2:48 Ron Fortner still coaching after four decades 0:44 Catholic Diocese of Boise explains Faucher's leasing agreement 1:53 What would you ask an astronaut aboard the International Space Station? 2:08 Nancy Pelosi makes record speech to advocate for DACA Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Salmon River's Jordyn Pottenger sank a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lead the Savages to a 55-54 win over Council in the second-place game at the 1A Division II District Three Tournament. Video courtesy of Joni Shepherd. Michael Lycklama mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

