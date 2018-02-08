More Videos

Girls High School Basketball

Watch a freshman’s buzzer-beating 3 keep Salmon River girls basketball in hunt for state

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

February 08, 2018 10:47 PM

Down to her team’s last chance, freshman Jordyn Pottenger caught a pass in transition and banked in a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Salmon River girls basketball team to a 55-54 win over Council on Thursday at Meadows Valley High.

The victory in the second-place game of the 1A Division II District Three Tournament keeps Salmon River (16-6) alive in the hunt for a state playoff berth. Salmon River advances to a state play-in game against Deary (16-7) at 2 p.m. MT Saturday at Grangeville High.

See the full district tournament brackets here, and the full state tournament brackets here.

Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama

