More Videos

Butte County wins State 1A Div. II girls basketball championship 1:07

Butte County wins State 1A Div. II girls basketball championship

Pause
Eagle girls come from behind to beat Post Falls 1:57

Eagle girls come from behind to beat Post Falls

Middleton High girls basketball celebrates its first district title since 2013 1:04

Middleton High girls basketball celebrates its first district title since 2013

Mountain View girls repeat 5A championship 1:51

Mountain View girls repeat 5A championship

Bishop Kelly falls short in state championship 0:50

Bishop Kelly falls short in state championship

Ron Fortner still coaching after four decades 2:48

Ron Fortner still coaching after four decades

Catholic Diocese of Boise explains Faucher's leasing agreement 0:44

Catholic Diocese of Boise explains Faucher's leasing agreement

What would you ask an astronaut aboard the International Space Station? 1:53

What would you ask an astronaut aboard the International Space Station?

Nancy Pelosi makes record speech to advocate for DACA 2:08

Nancy Pelosi makes record speech to advocate for DACA

Super Bowl champion Eagles parade through the streets of Philadelphia 0:43

Super Bowl champion Eagles parade through the streets of Philadelphia

Salmon River freshman drains buzzer-beating 3-pointer at district

Michael Lycklama mlycklama@idahostatesman.com
Nancy Pelosi makes record speech to advocate for DACA

Politics & Government

Nancy Pelosi makes record speech to advocate for DACA

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi set the record for the longest House floor speech Wednesday. She spoke for more than six hours to oppose the budget deal because the plan doesn't include a permanent solution for undocumented immigrants affected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Here's the controversial hit that ended the Boise State-New Mexico basketball game

Latest News

Here's the controversial hit that ended the Boise State-New Mexico basketball game

Benches cleared after New Mexico’s Joe Furstinger came in late trying to foul Boise State’s Marcus Dickinson, knocking him to the ground with a high hit after Dickinson had pulled down the game-ending rebound Tuesday night. Boise State sophomore Justinian Jessup then pushed Furstinger away from Dickinson as members of both teams rushed into the melee. (Video courtesy of Isabel Gonzalez/TheLoboLair.com)

Benches clear after New Mexico vs. Boise State men's basketball game

Sports

Benches clear after New Mexico vs. Boise State men's basketball game

Benches cleared after New Mexico’s Joe Furstinger came in late trying to foul Boise State’s Marcus Dickinson, knocking him to the ground with a high hit after Dickinson had pulled down the game-ending rebound Tuesday night. Boise State sophomore Justinian Jessup then pushed Furstinger away from Dickinson as members of both teams rushed into the melee.