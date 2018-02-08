Salmon River freshman drains buzzer-beating 3-pointer at district

After trailing throughout the game, Eagle scores bit by bit in the fourth quarter to win the semifinal game 57-54 in the 5A girls basketball championship on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at the Ford Idaho Center.
Ron Fortner, assistant girls basketball coach at Eagle High School, has coached programs at Pepperdine University, the University of Denver and other collegiate schools as well as the boys basketball program at Caldwell High 1995-2002.
Astronauts Joe Acaba, Mark Vande Hei and Scott Tingle, in orbit aboard the International Space Station, answer questions from students at Timberline High during a 20-minute call coordinated by Boise State and NASA's Year of Education on Station program.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi set the record for the longest House floor speech Wednesday. She spoke for more than six hours to oppose the budget deal because the plan doesn't include a permanent solution for undocumented immigrants affected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
Offensive lineman Zack Bennett has signed a letter of intent with Florida Atlantic as part of National Signing Day. The Rocky Mountain High grad spent two years at Arizona Western before signing with FAU.
Benches cleared after New Mexico’s Joe Furstinger came in late trying to foul Boise State’s Marcus Dickinson, knocking him to the ground with a high hit after Dickinson had pulled down the game-ending rebound Tuesday night. Boise State sophomore Justinian Jessup then pushed Furstinger away from Dickinson as members of both teams rushed into the melee. (Video courtesy of Isabel Gonzalez/TheLoboLair.com)
