Another honor for Mountain View grad Destiny Slocum — the All-Big Ten tournament team

After leading Maryland to the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament title, freshman point guard Destiny Slocum was named to the All-Big Ten tournament team.
Slocum, who was earlier named the Big Ten freshman of the year, averaged 15 points and 6.7 assists during the conference tournament. She has also set Maryland freshman records for assists (186) and 3-pointers made (68).
Maryland (30-2) heads into the NCAA Tournament having won 18 of 19 since losing to No. 1 UConn. The women’s tournament selection show is at 5 p.m. March 13 on ESPN.
