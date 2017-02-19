Mountain View girls win consolation trophy at 5A state basketball tournament

5A MOUNTAIN VIEW 43, LAKE CITY 32
The Mavericks, the two-time defending state champions, took home a state trophy for the fourth year in a row with a victory against the Timberwolves in the consolation championship. Senior Taeli Carrillo scored a game-high 17 points, and Abby Kreiser added 12 points and seven steals as the Mavericks (22-5) forced 20 Lake City (20-7) turnovers.
POST FALLS 50, MADISON 37
The Trojans’ first trip to state since 2013 ended with a victory over the Bobcats in the third-place game. Junior guard Bayley Brennan scored a game-high 15 points for Post Falls (21-3), which outrebounded the Bobcats (20-7) 37-28 while holding them to 27.1 percent shooting.
4A PRESTON 52, TWIN FALLS 45
The Indians’ trapping defense turned 15 turnovers into 20 points to rebound from a semifinal loss and claim the third-place trophy. Shaylee Priestly led Preston (18-8) with 16 points and five steals, while Kennedi Evans tallied 18 points and 14 rebounds for Twin Falls (16-9).
MINICO 60, SKYVIEW 48
The Spartans jumped out to a 19-4 lead in the first quarter, shot 53 percent from the field and led by as many as 25 points to cruise to the consolation title. Sophomore Taylia Stimpson led Minico (18-9) with 12 points, while Natalie Robison paced Skyview (13-13) with 14 points, seven steals and six rebounds.
3A TIMBERLAKE 60, SUGAR-SALEM 57
Allison Kirby scored 27 points, and the Tigers ((23-2) won a second straight state championship. Amanda Rudd scored 21 points to lead Sugar-Salem (22-5).
2A RIRIE 56, MALAD 34
Haddi Williams scored 12 points, and Kaylee Brown and Madalyn Johnson added 11 apiece to lead Ririe (25-2) to the state title.
MELBA 49, COLE VALLEY 41
In the 2A consolation championship, Melba beat Cole Valley Christian in a game between District Three opponents. Melba, the District Three regular season champion, finishes the season 22-3.
1A DIVISION I LAPWAI 79, PRAIRIE 40
Lapwai (23-1) won its third straight state title behind 24 points from Koyama Young.
