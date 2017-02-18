4A Girls High School Basketball Championship : Middleton 57 Bishop Kelly 45

Middleton High School defeated Bishop Kelly High School 57-45 in the 4A girls basketball state championship game held at The Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Saturday February, 18, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Middleton High School defeated Bishop Kelly High School 57-45 in the 4A girls basketball state championship game held at The Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Saturday February, 18, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Middleton High School defeated Bishop Kelly High School 57-45 in the 4A girls basketball state championship game held at The Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Saturday February, 18, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Middleton High School defeated Bishop Kelly High School 57-45 in the 4A girls basketball state championship game held at The Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Saturday February, 18, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Middleton High School defeated Bishop Kelly High School 57-45 in the 4A girls basketball state championship game held at The Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Saturday February, 18, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Middleton High School defeated Bishop Kelly High School 57-45 in the 4A girls basketball state championship game held at The Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Saturday February, 18, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Middleton High School defeated Bishop Kelly High School 57-45 in the 4A girls basketball state championship game held at The Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Saturday February, 18, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Middleton High School defeated Bishop Kelly High School 57-45 in the 4A girls basketball state championship game held at The Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Saturday February, 18, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Middleton High School defeated Bishop Kelly High School 57-45 in the 4A girls basketball state championship game held at The Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Saturday February, 18, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Middleton High School defeated Bishop Kelly High School 57-45 in the 4A girls basketball state championship game held at The Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Saturday February, 18, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Middleton High School defeated Bishop Kelly High School 57-45 in the 4A girls basketball state championship game held at The Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Saturday February, 18, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Middleton High School defeated Bishop Kelly High School 57-45 in the 4A girls basketball state championship game held at The Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Saturday February, 18, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Middleton High School defeated Bishop Kelly High School 57-45 in the 4A girls basketball state championship game held at The Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Saturday February, 18, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Middleton High School defeated Bishop Kelly High School 57-45 in the 4A girls basketball state championship game held at The Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Saturday February, 18, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Middleton High School defeated Bishop Kelly High School 57-45 in the 4A girls basketball state championship game held at The Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Saturday February, 18, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Middleton High School defeated Bishop Kelly High School 57-45 in the 4A girls basketball state championship game held at The Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Saturday February, 18, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Middleton High School defeated Bishop Kelly High School 57-45 in the 4A girls basketball state championship game held at The Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Saturday February, 18, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Middleton High School defeated Bishop Kelly High School 57-45 in the 4A girls basketball state championship game held at The Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Saturday February, 18, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Middleton High School defeated Bishop Kelly High School 57-45 in the 4A girls basketball state championship game held at The Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Saturday February, 18, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Middleton High School defeated Bishop Kelly High School 57-45 in the 4A girls basketball state championship game held at The Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Saturday February, 18, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Middleton High School defeated Bishop Kelly High School 57-45 in the 4A girls basketball state championship game held at The Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Saturday February, 18, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Middleton High School defeated Bishop Kelly High School 57-45 in the 4A girls basketball state championship game held at The Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Saturday February, 18, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Middleton High School defeated Bishop Kelly High School 57-45 in the 4A girls basketball state championship game held at The Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Saturday February, 18, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Middleton High School defeated Bishop Kelly High School 57-45 in the 4A girls basketball state championship game held at The Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Saturday February, 18, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com
Middleton High School defeated Bishop Kelly High School 57-45 in the 4A girls basketball state championship game held at The Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. Saturday February, 18, 2017.
Kyle Green
kgreen@idahostatesman.com