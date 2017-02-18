Fourth time is the charm — Centennial girls topple Eagle for 5A state title

Eagle took thet first three games against Centennial. But the Patriots won the one that matters most, knocking off the top-ranked Mustangs 40-37 in the 5A Idaho high school girls basketball state championship Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center.
Centennial senior guard Tori Williams, who has signed with Utah, scored a game-high 15 points and added nine rebounds and three assists. Ami T’ia added nine points for Centennial (23-4), which won its sixth state title in program history and first since 2006.
Abby Mangum led Eagle (25-2) with 12 points.
This is a breaking news report. Check back for a full story later.
CENTENNIAL 40, EAGLE 37
Centennial
8
12
7
13
—
40
Eagle
10
8
6
13
—
37
Centennial (23-4) — Tori Williams 15 points, Ayana Amechi 4, Lauren Brocke 6, Ami T’ia 9, Alicia Curry 6. Rebound leader: Williams 9. Assist leader: Williams 3.
Eagle (25-2) — Abby Mangum 12 points, Janie King 2, McKenna Emerson 7, Cassidy Tiegs 4, Meghan Boyd 6, Jaimee McKinnie 2, Katelyn Murray 4. Rebound leader: Murray 9. Assist leader: Boyd 2.
