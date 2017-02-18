Girls High School Basketball

February 18, 2017 10:06 PM

Fourth time is the charm — Centennial girls topple Eagle for 5A state title

By Rachel Roberts

NAMPA

Eagle took thet first three games against Centennial. But the Patriots won the one that matters most, knocking off the top-ranked Mustangs 40-37 in the 5A Idaho high school girls basketball state championship Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center.

Centennial senior guard Tori Williams, who has signed with Utah, scored a game-high 15 points and added nine rebounds and three assists. Ami T’ia added nine points for Centennial (23-4), which won its sixth state title in program history and first since 2006.

Abby Mangum led Eagle (25-2) with 12 points.

This is a breaking news report. Check back for a full story later.

CENTENNIAL 40, EAGLE 37

Centennial

8

12

7

13

40

Eagle

10

8

6

13

37

Centennial (23-4) — Tori Williams 15 points, Ayana Amechi 4, Lauren Brocke 6, Ami T’ia 9, Alicia Curry 6. Rebound leader: Williams 9. Assist leader: Williams 3.

Eagle (25-2) — Abby Mangum 12 points, Janie King 2, McKenna Emerson 7, Cassidy Tiegs 4, Meghan Boyd 6, Jaimee McKinnie 2, Katelyn Murray 4. Rebound leader: Murray 9. Assist leader: Boyd 2.

Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX

