Live scoreboard: Girls basketball state championships

Welcome to the championship round of the 2017 Idaho high school girls basketball tournament. Get all the latest scores and updates in our live blog below.
The Treasure Valley is guaranteed of at least two champions with Eagle and Centennial meeting in the 5A finals at 8 p.m and Middleton and Bishop Kelly facing off the 4A finals at 6 p.m. at the Ford Idaho Center.
Eagle rallied late to top Post Falls, and Centennial cruised past Madison in the semifinals to set up the 5A SIC rivals’ fourth meeting of the season. And in 4A, Middleton mounted a furious comeback behind freshman Zoey Moore’s 29 points, while Bishop Kelly outlasted Twin Falls in overtime to set up another district championship rematch.
You can also get all the scores from today’s consolation and third-place games in our brackets.
