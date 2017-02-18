Butte County wins State 1A Div. II girls basketball championship

Salmon River guard Payton Branstetter fouls Shay Lambson of Butte County during the State 1A Div. II girls basketball championship game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. The Pirates of Butte County won the game 73-44.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Salmon River guard Chevelle Shepherd drives the baseline defended by Butte County's Macy Hansen in the State 1A Div. II girls basketball championship game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Butte County guard Conlin Coburn gets control of the basketball on a press by Salmon River's Maddy Tucker in the State 1A Div. II girls basketball championship game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Salmon River's Maddy Tucker is badgered by Butte County Pirates Macy Hansen (23) and Sherawn Brownlee as Tucker moves the ball up court in the State 1A Div. II girls basketball championship game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Salmon River's Miranda Hofflander (23) and Sarah Laritz fight for a rebound with Butte County post Meg Buxton in the State 1A Div. II girls basketball championship game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Butte County junior Meg Buxton gets the tip for the Pirates during the State 1A Div. II girls basketball championship game with Salmon River Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Salmon River sophomore Chevelle Shepherd begins a fast break through Butte County's defense in the State 1A Div. II girls basketball championship game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Salmon River guard Maddy Tucker looks to pass around Butte County's Macy Hansen in the State 1A Div. II girls basketball championship game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Salmon River senior Maddy Tucker passes the ball after driving into the key against Butte County's defense in the State 1A Div. II girls basketball championship game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Butte County senior Macy Hansen shoots over Salmon River's Payton Branstetter in the State 1A Div. II girls basketball championship game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Salmon River Sarah Laritz fights for a rebound with Butte County's Kinsey Isham in the State 1A Div. II girls basketball championship game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Butte County guard Conlin Coburn, right, dives for a loose ball with Salmon River's Payton Branstetter in the State 1A Div. II girls basketball championship game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
