Butte County wins State 1A Div. II girls basketball championship

Undefeated Butte County claims the Idaho 1A Division II girls basketball state title with a 77-43 win over Salmon River Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
