Butte County wins State 1A Div. II girls basketball championship

Century defeats Bishop Kelly 55-45 for the State 4A Girls Basketball Ball Championship Saturday Feb. 20, 2016 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho.
Ron Fortner, assistant girls basketball coach at Eagle High School, has coached programs at Pepperdine University, the University of Denver and other collegiate schools as well as the boys basketball program at Caldwell High 1995-2002.
Boise and Nampa firefighters on Saturday shaved their heads as part of a fundraiser for Max Jones, an 8-year-old Boise boy who is fighting leukemia. The firefighters also raise money for the Leukemia
The Bishop Kelly High girls basketball team beat Twin Falls 33-30 in overtime in the 2017 4A Idaho state semifinals. The Knights return to the state championship for the second straight year and third time in five years, where they will face Middleton.
The Eagle High girls basketball team advanced to the 5A state championship for the first time since 1998 by beating Post Falls 57-54 in Friday's semifinals.
Sue Lovelace, co-chair of the Boise School District's bond committee, describes the many projects the $172.5 million bond will finance if the measure passes muster with voters March 14. Early voting begins Feb. 27.
Boise firefighter Rich Brown is a passionate fundraiser for the Scott Firefighter Stairclimb. It's a timed competition between firefighters, but for Brown, the more important competition is fundraising for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Boise State men's basketball coach Leon Rice believes seniors Nick Duncan and James Reid have been pivotal in his team's ability to come back after losses. Having lost to New Mexico on Tuesday, the Broncos will need to rebound against Wyoming on Saturday at Taco Bell Arena.
President Donald Trump said during a White House news conference on Thursday that he "had nothing to do with Russia" during the campaign. He initially did not provide a straight answer whether or not anyone on his staff had made contacts, but when pressed by reporters, he later said he wasn't aware of any.
African-American journalist April Ryan of American Urban Radio Networks asked President Donald Trump during a press conference on Thursday if he would include the Congressional Black Caucus in conversations about his “urban agenda.” He responded with "Do you want to set up the meeting?" and "Are they friends of yours?"