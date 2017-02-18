Eagle girls come from behind to beat Post Falls

Girls High School Basketball
Ron Fortner, assistant girls basketball coach at Eagle High School, has coached programs at Pepperdine University, the University of Denver and other collegiate schools as well as the boys basketball program at Caldwell High 1995-2002.
The Bishop Kelly High girls basketball team beat Twin Falls 33-30 in overtime in the 2017 4A Idaho state semifinals. The Knights return to the state championship for the second straight year and third time in five years, where they will face Middleton.
A buzzer-beater from Middleton freshman Zoey Moore allowed the Vikings to beat Preston 56-55 in the 2017 4A Idaho high school girls basketball state semifinals. The Vikings will face Bishop Kelly in the 4A championship.
The Eagle High girls basketball team advanced to the 5A state championship for the first time since 1998 by beating Post Falls 57-54 in Friday's semifinals.
Boise firefighter Rich Brown is a passionate fundraiser for the Scott Firefighter Stairclimb. It's a timed competition between firefighters, but for Brown, the more important competition is fundraising for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Boise State men's basketball coach Leon Rice believes seniors Nick Duncan and James Reid have been pivotal in his team's ability to come back after losses. Having lost to New Mexico on Tuesday, the Broncos will need to rebound against Wyoming on Saturday at Taco Bell Arena.
President Donald Trump said during a White House news conference on Thursday that he "had nothing to do with Russia" during the campaign. He initially did not provide a straight answer whether or not anyone on his staff had made contacts, but when pressed by reporters, he later said he wasn't aware of any.
African-American journalist April Ryan of American Urban Radio Networks asked President Donald Trump during a press conference on Thursday if he would include the Congressional Black Caucus in conversations about his “urban agenda.” He responded with "Do you want to set up the meeting?" and "Are they friends of yours?"
This promotional video, created for the U.S. Air Force's demonstration team, shows the kind of display Boise audiences will get when the Thunderbirds visit Gowen Field in October 2017.
This promotional video, created for the Royal Canadian Air Force's demonstration team, shows the kind of display Boise audiences will get when the Snowbirds visit Gowen Field in October 2017.