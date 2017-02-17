Centennial advances to 5A state championship for second year in a row

Centennial will play in the 5A state championship game for the second year in a row after a 50-35 victory over Madison in the semifinals Friday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
The Patriots take on Eagle at 8 p.m. Saturday. It will be the fourth meeting of the season between the two programs, with Eagle winning the three previous games by double digits.
Centennial last won a state championship in 2006, and four starters return from last year’s runner-up team.
Senior guard Tori Williams scored 22 points, including four 3-pointers, Alicia Curry had 13 points and Lauren Brocke added 10 points and six rebounds to lead Centennial.
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX
Comments