February 17, 2017 7:50 PM

Eagle advances to state championship with tight win over Post Falls

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

NAMPA

Eagle overcame a six-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter for a 57-54 win over Post Falls in the 5A state semifinals Friday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

Abby Mangum’s drive to the basket with under 2 minutes remaining resulted in the hoop and harm. The senior guard converted on the free throw, giving the Mustangs a 55-54 lead.

Meghan Boyd extended that lead to 57-54 with a pair of made free throws with 19.3 seconds left.

Post Falls’ 3-point attempt came up short, and Eagle’s Jaimee McKinnie corralled the rebound to preserve the victory.

Eagle advances to the state championship game at 8 p.m. Saturday against the winner of Friday’s other semifinal between Centennial and Madison.

This story will be updated.

Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX

