Mountain View ousts Highland for spot in consolation championship; Kuna eliminated

Mountain View recovered from its first state tournament loss since 2014 with a 61-36 rout of Highland on Friday afternoon at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
The Mavericks (21-5) take on Lake City (20-6) for the consolation title at 10 a.m. Saturday at Ridgevue High in Nampa with the opportunity to bring home hardware for the fourth consecutive season.
Mountain View won back-to-back state titles in 2015 and 2016 and finished third in 2014.
Mavericks senior Taeli Carrillo knocked down four 3s for a game-leading 16 points, and Abby Kreiser and Laila Saenz dropped in 13 points each. Eight players registered two points or more for Mountain View.
LAKE CITY 56, KUNA 39
Lake City advanced to the consolation championship for the second year in a row behind the double-double of sophomore forward Bridget Rieken.
Rieken scored a game-high 15 points with 10 rebounds as the Timberwolves (20-6) led from start to finish, holding the Kavemen (11-14) to 28.8 percent from the floor.
Kuna, which was making its first state appearance in the 5A classification, fell behind 16-7 after the first quarter and never bounced back.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 61, HIGHLAND 36
Highland
9
13
7
7
—
36
Mtn. View
11
12
18
20
—
61
Highland (13-11) — Savana Spoklie 3 points, Makenna Baker 4, Kia Pokibro 6, Lydia Shore 3, Lexi Rowe 4, Allie Thayne 16. Rebound leader: Thayne 10. Assist leader: Baker 3.
Mountain View (21-5) — Grace Caldwell 2 points, Alison Chanhthala 5, Laila Saenz 13, Abby Kreiser 13, Taelia Carrillo 16, Kayla Anderson 5, Shayla Spell 2, Andi Good 5. Rebound leader: Good 9. Assist leader: Kreiser 3.
LAKE CITY 56, KUNA 39
Lake City
16
12
13
15
—
56
Kuna
7
17
9
6
—
39
Lake City (20-6) — Ashlynn Allen 2 points, Payton Barber 8, Nina Carlson 13, Bridget Rieken 15, Chloe Teets 2, Lauren Rewers 8, Keara Simpson 8. Rebound leader: Rieken 10. Assist leader: Five with 1.
Kuna (11-14) — Ivy Hommel 4 points, Natalie Rose 1, Rachel Walker 6, Ashlyn Van Campen 6, Madi Thurston 12, Shaylece Rowe 2, Mattie Rackham 1, Meghan Holloman 7. Rebound leader: Van Campen 10. Assist leader: Hommel 4.
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX
Comments