5A girls basketball state tournament: Mountain View vs. Post Falls

Mountain View's Alison Chanhthala hits a layup over Post Falls' Sydney Parks in the first round of the 5A Idaho state high school girls basketball tournament at the Idaho Center in Nampa on Thursday.
Mountain View's Abby Kreiser drives to the basket against Post Falls in the first round of the 5A Idaho state high school girls basketball tournament at the Idaho Center in Nampa.
Mountain View vs. Post Falls in the first round of the 5A Idaho state high school girls basketball tournament at the Idaho Center in Nampa.
Post Falls’ MacKenzie Morris, right, knocks a pass away from Mountain View’s Adriana Vickery.
Mountain View's Alison Chanhthala drives against Post Falls in the first round of the 5A Idaho state high school girls basketball tournament at the Idaho Center in Nampa.
Mountain View's Laila Saenz's shot is blocked by Post Falls' Melody Kempton in the first round of the 5A Idaho state high school girls basketball tournament at the Idaho Center in Nampa.
Mountain View's Alison Chanhthala is fouled by Post Falls' Jenna Gardiner in the first round of the 5A Idaho state high school girls basketball tournament at the Idaho Center in Nampa.
Mountain View's Alison Chanhthala drives through Post Falls defenders in the first round of the 5A Idaho state high school girls basketball tournament at the Idaho Center in Nampa.
The Mountain View bench celebrates a steal by Abby Kreiser against Post Falls in the first round of the 5A Idaho state high school girls basketball tournament at the Idaho Center in Nampa.
