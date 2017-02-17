5A girls basketball state tournament: Eagle vs. Highland

Eagle High’s Abby Mangum drives to the basket against Highland during the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament Thursday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Highland's Lakota Robinson-Sanada fouls Eagle's Cassidy Tiegs in the first round of the 5A Idaho state high school girls basketball tournament at the Idaho Center in Nampa.
Eagle players Janie King (11) and Katelyn Murray (33) block a shot by Highland's Lexi Rowe in the first round of the 5A Idaho state high school girls basketball tournament at the Idaho Center in Nampa.
Highland and Eagle players battle for a loose ball in the first round of the 5A Idaho state high school girls basketball tournament at the Idaho Center in Nampa.
Eagle's McKenna Emerson drives against Highland's Makenna Baker in the first round of the 5A Idaho state high school girls basketball tournament at the Idaho Center in Nampa.
Highland's Kia Pokibro and Eagle's Cassidy Tiegs wrestle to a jump ball in the first round of the 5A Idaho state high school girls basketball tournament at the Idaho Center in Nampa.
Highland's Makenna Baker fouls Eagle's McKenna Emerson in the first round of the 5A Idaho state high school girls basketball tournament at the Idaho Center in Nampa.
Eagle's Katelyn Murray shots against Highland in the first round of the 5A Idaho state high school girls basketball tournament at the Idaho Center in Nampa.
Highland's Kia Pokibro and Eagle's McKenna Emerson battle for a loose ball in the first round of the 5A Idaho state high school girls basketball tournament at the Idaho Center in Nampa.
Eagle head coach Cody Pickett makes a substitution against Highland in the first round of the 5A Idaho state high school girls basketball tournament at the Idaho Center in Nampa.
Highland and Eagle players battle for a loose ball in the first round of the 5A Idaho state high school girls basketball tournament at the Idaho Center in Nampa.
