Parma, Salmon River, Horseshoe Bend advance at state tournaments

3A
The first round at Middleton High produced mixed results for two Treasure Valley area teams in the tournament.
District Three champion Parma defeated Marsh Valley 52-46, while district runner-up Weiser lost to Kimberly 44-40.
Sophomore point guard Madison Jackson, a Division I recruit, had 25 points for Parma, which jumped out to a 13-2 lead after the first quarter.
The Friday semifinals feature Parma (15-6) versus Timberlake (21-2), the defending champs who have won 14 consecutive games, at 8 p.m. Parma has never won a state title.
The 6:15 p.m. semifinal is between Sugar-Salem (21-4) and Kimberly (14-7).
2A
District Three teams finished the opening day 0-3 at Bishop Kelly High.
Cole Valley Christian lost to St. Maries 71-68 in overtime, top-ranked Ririe dropped Marsing 67-46 and district champion Melba fell to Malad 49-40 in the final game of the night. Melba, the No. 3 ranked team in the state, dropped to 20-3 after seeing its 16-game winning streak snapped.
Cole Valley Christian, which has won the consolation title each of the past two years, entered the tournament allowing 36.8 points a game. Junior post Holly Golenor led the Chargers with 21 points and 14 rebounds.
Junior post Mackenzie Farrens had 12 points, 15 rebounds and four assists for Marsing, while junior guard Kori Pentzer had 22 points for Melba.
St. Maries (16-4) plays Ririe (23-2) in the 6:15 p.m. semifinal Friday, and Soda Springs (22-3) takes on Malad (18-8) at 8 p.m.
1A DIVISION I
District Three champion Horseshoe Bend beat Valley 53-50 in overtime, despite scoring only 10 points in the second half, and moved into the semifinals at Columbia High in Nampa.
The Mustangs (18-4) are making their first state appearance since 2003, when they finished second. They have won 15 straight but have never won a state title.
Senior point guard Kate Renfro had 22 points for Horseshoe Bend, which also got eight points and 12 rebounds from sophomore forward Jade Warren.
In other first-round games involving area teams, Oakley knocked off Idaho City 45-16 and Prairie beat Liberty Charter 66-26.
1A DIVISION II
Salmon River, the only District Three team in the tournament, advanced to the semifinals Thursday, beating Castleford 53-52. The Savages, who didn’t field a varsity team from 2011-14, have won nine straight games.
Salmon River scored 15 points in the first half and 38 in the second. Senior guard Maddy Tucker led the way with 26 points, and sophomore point guard Chevelle Shepherd added 19.
In the semifinals Friday at Nampa High, Salmon River (16-5) takes on Genesis Prep (14-5) of Post Falls at 3 p.m., and Butte County (22-0) takes on Nezperce (20-2) at 1:15 p.m.
Bella Murekatete, a sophomore post, had 33 points and 29 rebounds for Genesis Prep. Teammate Rachel Schroeder, a sophomore guard, had 22 points and nine assists.
