Live scoreboard: Day 1 of the Idaho girls basketball state tournament

Forty-eight high school girls basketball teams tip off their chase for a state championship Thursday around the Treasure Valley with all six state tournaments starting at once.
Follow along in our live blog below for all the latest scores and updates. Plus, see all the up-to-the second tournament brackets here.
Looking to scout the competition? We have preview capsules on all 48 teams here. And we made our picks for the favorites in each tournament.
Lastly, don’t miss the the top five players to watch this weekend.
Comments