Five must-see players at the high school girls basketball state tournament

MELODY KEMPTON, POST FALLS
A second-team 5A All-Idaho selection last season, the 6-foot junior post has verbally committed to Gonzaga. She averages 15 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists and 2 blocked shots per game for the District One-Two champions.
CASSIDY TIEGS, EAGLE
The senior point guard averages a team-best 13.5 points and 4.0 assists per game and owns the program’s career scoring record with 1,293 points and counting. The four-year starter with strong ball-handling skills has flown under the radar with recruiters but has the tools to play at the next level.
TORI WILLIAMS, CENTENNIAL
The Utah signee leads the 5A Southern Idaho Conference in scoring at 18.3 points per game and ranks second in assists (3.7 apg). Williams is a returning first-team All-Idaho selection and is the 99th-ranked recruit nationally in the 2017 class by ESPNW.
MADISON JACKSON, PARMA
The 5-foot-9 sophomore point guard has an offer from Montana State and interest from Boise State and Gonzaga. She won four state titles in track and field last spring and plays volleyball. Jackson averages 18.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game for the 3A District Three champs.
ALLISON KIRBY, TIMBERLAKE
The reigning 3A All-Idaho Player of the Year leads the defending champions into the state tournament on a 13-game winning streak. Kirby, a senior point guard, has signed with Idaho and is among eight players returning from last year’s team.
