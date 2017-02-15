Scouting reports on all 48 teams in the girls basketball state tournament

The state tournament comes fast with teams hailing from every corner of Idaho.
Before the state tournaments in all six classifications tip off Thursday around the Treasure Valley, check out the breakdowns of each team below supplied in a partnership between the Idaho Statesman and media outlets throughout the state.
While you’re at it, survey the state brackets in every classification here.
CLASS 5A
CENTENNIAL PATRIOTS
Record: 20-4
State seed: District Three runner-up
Coach: Candace Thornton, first season
Players to watch: G Tori Williams, sr.; G/F Lauren Brocke, sr.; G Ami T’ia, jr.
Notes: Reigning state runner-up qualified for state for the third year in a row. … Williams (18.3 ppg, 3.7 assists, 3.7 steals) has signed with Utah and Brocke (9.6 ppg, 6.6 rebounds) with Wichita State. … Williams leads the 5A SIC in scoring. … Three of its four losses have come to No. 1-ranked Eagle. … Has won five state titles, the last in 2006.
EAGLE MUSTANGS
Record: 23-1
State seed: District Three champ
Coach: Cody Pickett, fourth season
Players to watch: PG Cassidy Tiegs, sr.; F Katelyn Murray, jr.; G/F Janie King, jr.
Notes: Returns four starters and nine players from a team that reached the semifinals last year. … Has won 15 straight since its only loss (51-50 to Mountain View on Dec. 13). … Scoring a classification-high 64.2 points per game while allowing 40.2. … One win away from tying a school record for wins, when it went 24-2 in 1997-98. … Tiegs owns the program’s career scoring record at 1,293 points and counting. … Six players average more than six points per game. … Won its first district title since 1998. … Has never won a state title.
HIGHLAND RAMS
Record: 13-9
State seed: District Five-Six runner-up
Coach: Tony Green, seventh season
Players to watch: G Makenna Baker, so.; P Allie Thayne, jr.; G Kia Pokibro, sr.
Notes: Highland, led by Makenna Baker, is making its 10th consecutive trip to the state tournament. The sophomore guard is tops on the team in scoring and the offense funnels through her dribble-drive action. Allie Thayne is a threat in the post. If she gets touches and establishes rhythm, she can take a game over. The inside-out combination of Baker and Thayne can win games at state.
KUNA KAVEMEN
Record: 11-12
State seed: District Three fourth-place finisher
Coach: Alex Jensen, fifth season
Players to watch: P Ashlyn Van Campen, sr.; G Meghan Holloman, jr.
Notes: Qualified for state in its first year in 5A after back-to-back appearances at the 4A state tournament. … Lost three of its four last regular-season games by 20 or more points. … Finished seventh in the 12-team SIC before making a surprise run at the district tournament. … Only team in the 5A tournament with a losing record. … Van Campen (8.9 ppg, 5.6 rebounds) leads the team in scoring, while Holloman (7.7 ppg, 6.3 rebounds) is second. … Won two state titles, the last in 1990 at the 3A level.
LAKE CITY TIMBERWOLVES
Record: 19-5
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Bryan Kelly, fifth season
Players to watch: P Lauren Rewers, sr.; G Nina Carlson, sr.; P Keara Simpson, jr.
Notes: Lake City won the consolation title last year at state, in its first trip to state since 2009 ... Rewers (Hawaii) and Carlson (Idaho) are Division I signees in basketball, and sophomore forward Bridget Rieken has verballed to play soccer at Washington State. ... Lake City opens vs. Centennial, which beat Lake City 41-32 in last year’s state opener.
MADISON BOBCATS
Record: 19-5
State seed: District Six champ
Coach: Traci Peterson, 10th season
Players to watch: P Leah Dougherty, sr.; P Hannah Wilson, jr.; G Ryan Tyler, sr.
Notes: Madison is making its first trip to the 5A state tournament since 2013. … The district championship is the first for the Bobcats since 2002. … Enters state on five-game winning streak. … Wilson and Madi Day were members of Madison’s volleyball team which placed third at the 5A state tournament in the fall and finished 27-16 overall. … Bobcats have won six state titles, their most recent in 1990. … Last state trophy was in 2012 (4A consolation).
MOUNTAIN VIEW MAVERICKS
(Defending champ)
Record: 20-4
State seed: District Three third-place finisher
Coach: Connie Skogrand, 14th season
Players to watch: G Taeli Carrillo, sr.; G Abby Kreiser, sr.; G Allison Chanhthala, jr.
Notes: Two-time defending state champion. … Former star Destiny Slocum is now a freshman at Maryland, but the Mavericks still return four starters from last year’s championship team. … Handed No. 1-ranked Eagle its only loss this year (51-50 on Dec. 13). … Holding opponents to 38.3 points per game. … Carrillo (14.7 ppg) and Kreiser (12.3 ppg) are two of four players averaging more than six points per game.
POST FALLS TROJANS
Record: 19-2
State seed: District One-Two champ
Coach: Marc Allert, sixth season
Players to watch: P Melody Kempton, jr.; PG Bayley Brennan, jr.; P Macky Morris, jr.
Notes: Trojans are making their first state appearance since winning the state title in 2013 ... Kempton has verbally committed to Gonzaga ... Like Kempton, point guard Bayley Brennan is a three-year starter ... The only senior on the roster, post Mallory Smith, missed the season with a torn ACL suffered just before tryouts ... Post Falls’ only two losses came at Borah, in the Trojans’ fourth game in three days, and at Lewiston.
CLASS 4A
BISHOP KELLY KNIGHTS
Record: 18-7
State seed: District Three runner-up
Coach: Derek McCormick, 10th season
Players to watch: G Lydia Nieto, jr.; F Theresa Reeping, jr.; F Gabby Keefe, so.
Notes: Roster only features one senior — Aubree Chatterton, who has signed to play soccer with Boise State. … Loaded as always with quick, athletic players that can run and play in the full court. … Nieto (12.6 ppg, 3.0 assists) a threat to attack the basket at any moment. … Won the 4A SIC regular-season title. … Qualified for state for the seventh time in eight years. … Only state title was in 2013.
CENTURY DIAMONDBACKS
(Defending champ)
Record: 15-7
State seed: District Five-Six champ
Coach: Chris Shuler, eighth season
Players to watch: G Emily Packham, sr.; P McKayla Jensen, sr.; P Chinma Njoku, soph.
Notes: The two-time defending state champion Diamondbacks are one of the more complete teams in 4A. Century has depth at all positions, which allows the team to match up with a variety of styles. Emily Packham and Gabi Gonzalez stretch defenses with their shooting, while McKayla Jensen and Chinma Njoku control the paint.
MIDDLETON VIKINGS
Record: 18-6
State seed: District Three champ
Coach: Andy Jones, 15th season
Players to watch: G Zoey Moore, fr.; F Lexi Mitchell, so.
Notes: Returns to state after a two-year absence … Enters on a 13-game winning streak and as the state’s No. 1-ranked team. … Bench goes 10 deep and will rotate shifts of five new players every four minutes … Moore (8.7) ppg leads the team in scoring despite not starting half the games. … Mitchell (7.5 ppg, 6.3 rebounds) is the top rebounder. … Won four state titles, including three straight from 2010-12.
MINICO SPARTANS
Record: 16-8
State seed: District Four runner-up
Coach: Anna Bateman, first season
Players to watch: F Taylia Stimpson, so.; G Saydi Anderson, jr.; G Tayla Sayer, sr.
Notes: Despite losing two starters, including leading scorer Jilian Gilchrist, in the final week of the regular season, Minico battled back to take runner-up in the Great Basin Conference. … The Spartans run a fast-paced offense, led by sophomore Taylia Stimpson at 9.4 points per game and junior Saydi Anderson with 7.8 points per game. … Minico is back in the state tournament for the second year in a row.
PRESTON INDIANS
Record: 16-7
State seed: District Five-SIx runner-up
Coach: Kimber Hall, first season
Players to watch: G Morgan Hall, sr.; P Harley Carlisle, soph.; G Paige Moser, sr.; G Shaylee Priestley, jr.
Notes: Preston is back at state for the first time since 2011 after beating Pocatello in the winner-to-state game on Feb. 9. … Preston coach Kimber Hall revitalized the team's offense in his first season. Preston has scored 50 points or more 14 times after the team reached that same number twice in its previous 47 games. … Preston beat Bishop Kelly 51-40 in the Twin Falls tournament in December.
SANDPOINT BULLDOGS
Record: 10-11
State seed: District One-Two champ
Coach: Duane Ward, third season
Players to watch: F Grace Kirscher, jr.; G Trinity Golder, jr.; G Taylor Ward, sr.
Notes: Despite the graduation of guard Madi Schoening, who is playing at Montana, the Bulldogs are back at state for the fourth straight year. ... Sandpoint placed third at state last year for the second straight year. ... Golder is a transfer from Bonners Ferry.
SKYVIEW HAWKS
Record: 12-11
State seed: District three third-place finisher
Coach: Cindy Pasta, 21st season
Players to watch: G Natalie Robison; G Madie Edwards, jr.
Notes: Started the season 0-6 before rebounding to make it to state for the third time in four years. … Robison (15.6 ppg, 7.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists) shoulders the load offensively, with Edwards (9.0 ppg, 2.1 assists) as the second option. ... Won its only state title in 2014.
TWIN FALLS BRUINS
Record: 15-7
State seed: District Four champ
Coach: Nancy Jones, 10th season
Players to watch: G Morgan Harr, jr.; C Kennedi Evans, jr.; F Whitney Solosabal, jr.
Notes: After missing the state tournament last year, Twin Falls captured its third district championship in the past four years this season. … The junior-heavy Bruins are led by guard Morgan Harr (10.4 ppg, 2 steals) and center Kennedi Evans (10 ppg, 5.5 rebounds, 2 blocks). … Junior forward Whitney Solosabal also averages 7.3 points and 10 rebounds per game. … Beat Bishop Kelly and Preston in non-conference matchups. … Battled injuries early in the season, but has won 13 of its past 15 games.
CLASS 3A
KIMBERLY BULLDOGS
Record: 13-7
State seed: District Four champ
Coach: Stanley Watts, first season
Players to watch: F Emily Wadsworth, sr.; G Ashlie Watts, sr.; G Josie Schmitz, so.
Notes: Despite losing a heavy dose of talent from last year’s squad, the Bulldogs captured their second consecutive Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference championship. … Senior Emily Wadsworth (12.2 ppg, 7 rebounds) leads the team, and senior guard Ashlie Watts (10.8 ppg), daughter of head coach Stanley Watts. … The Bulldogs’ leading scorers are upperclassmen, but most role players are freshmen and sophomores. … After starting the year 2-4, Kimberly has won 11 of its past 14 games.
MARSH VALLEY EAGLES
Record: 16-8
State seed: District Five champ
Coach: Kyle McQuivey, 11th season
Players to watch: G Paige Vorwaller, sr.; P Taya Batts, jr; G McKenzie Gunter, sr.
Notes: Marsh Valley beat Snake River twice in the district tournament to earn its third consecutive district title. … The Eagles are experienced and returned four starters from last season's runner-up team. … Four of the team's five starters are seniors, including four-year starter Gunter.
PARMA PANTHERS
Record: 14-6
State seed: District Three champ
Coach: Michael Calkins, fifth season
Players to watch: F Adyson Harris, fr.; Madison Jackson, so.
Notes: Returns to state for the first time since 2013, when it finished third. … Didn’t lose game to a conference opponent, winning by 23.8 points per game. … Jackson (18.2 ppg, 7.0 rebounds, 3.2 steals, 1.5 blocks) has an offer from Montana State. ... Never won a state title.
PRIEST RIVER SPARTANS
Record: 9-15
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Gary Stewart, 11th season
Players to watch: W Melissa Krampert, sr.; P Avery Summers, sr.
Notes: The Spartans’ record is a bit deceiving. “We’ve had two broken noses, one with pneumonia, one with bulging disk in back, three with bronchitis, a couple with the flu,” Stewart said. “Although we have everyone back, we are not 100 percent. And we really have only practiced together for two weeks with all the starters back, so we are re-introducing ourselves back to each other.” ... Priest River is making its eighth trip to state under Stewart. Before missing out last year, the Spartans went to state six straight times, starting with a state title in 2010.
SUGAR-SALEM DIGGERS
Record: 20-4
State seed: District Six champ
Coach: Crystal Dayley, fifth season
Players to watch: G Amanda Rudd, sr.; P Savanah Crane, jr.; SR Madi Fillmore, soph.; C Addi Gehmlich, sr.
Notes: Sugar-Salem enters state as district champions for the eighth time in the last 10 seasons. … Fourth trip to state under Dayley. … Have won five state titles, most recently in 2015. … Gehmlich, Crane and Rudd are the lone remaining members of the 2015 title team. … Losses are to state-ranked Ririe and Teton and to two out-of-state teams (Box Elder, Utah, and Natrona County, Wyo.) … Lost sophomore Macie Knapp, who was their leading scorer, for the season to a broken arm on Jan. 21, but still have five players averaging at least six points per game.
TETON REDSKINS
Record: 19-4
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Shon Kunz, fourth season
Players to watch: P Jenna Abbott, sr.; G Waklee Kunz, fr.; G Avery Kunz, sr.
Notes: Third trip to state in four seasons. … Graduated two from last year’s 23-3 third-place finisher, the program’s first state trophy. … Three of Teton’s four losses are to No. 3-ranked Sugar-Salem and one is to the No. 1-ranked 2A team, Ririe. … Abbott surpassed 1,000 career points two games into this season and enters state averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game and shooting 57.9 percent from the field.
TIMBERLAKE TIGERS
(defending champ)
Record: 20-2
State seed: District One champ
Coach: Matt Miller, 12th season
Players to watch: PG Allison Kirby, sr.; F Keelie Lawler, sr.; F Jacquelyn Mallet, sr.
Notes: Won its first state title last season in its fifth trip to the title game in six years. ... Eight players return from that team, led by Kirby, who has signed with Idaho; and Lawler, who has signed with NCAA Division II Western State Colorado. ... Opens vs. Teton, which the Tigers beat in last year’s semifinals. ... Played a tough non-league schedule, losing by three to Post Falls and beating Lewiston and Gonzaga Prep (Wash.). Only other loss came at 1A Division I power Lapwai. ... Enters on a 13-game winning streak.
WEISER WOLVERINES
Record: 9-9
State seed: District Three runner-up
Coach: Nick Reed, ninth season
Players to watch: PG Lauren Bouvia, sr.; G CJ Davis, sr.; W Katie Davis, sr.
Notes: Fields a small, athletic lineup with five starting guards. … Bouvia has signed to play soccer at UC Davis after setting a national scoring record with 127 goals as a junior. … Won five of its last six games. … Back at state after going two-and-out last season. … Last won a first-round game at state in 2010, when it finished third. … Never won a state title.
CLASS 2A
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN CHARGERS
Record: 16-5
State seed: District Three runner-up
Coach: Bret Moehlmann, sixth season
Players to watch: P Holly Golenor, jr.; G Paige Albers, sr.
Notes: Qualified for state four years in a row and has won the consolation championship each of the past two years. … Golenor, a reigning first-team All-Idaho pick, averages a double-double of 11.3 points and 11.8 rebounds. … Holding opponents to 36.8 points per game … Four of its five losses came to 3A state qualifier Parma (once) and 2A state qualifier Melba (three times). … Never won a state title.
DECLO HORNETS
Record: 16-4
State seed: District Four champ
Coach: Deena Garbett, fourth season
Players to watch: G Mattie Ramsey, so.; G Paige Ramsey, sr.; F Jaesa Fox, jr.
Notes: After a three-year absence, Declo is back in the state tournament for the first time since 2013 … The Hornets are led by sisters Mattie Ramsey, a sophomore, and Paige Ramsey, a senior … Riding a nine-game winning streak.
MALAD DRAGONS
Record: 17-8
State seed: Play-in winner
Coach: Jeremy Jones, first season
Players to watch: P Hanah Peterson, sr.; G Sadie Simpson, sr.; G Shawnee Simpson, soph.; P Emmah Peterson, sr.
Notes: Topped Firth in the state play-in game to earn its first trip to state since 2012. … Are 13-6 against 2A competition, with four of the losses coming to Soda Springs. … Has size and length, especially in its post players. Hanah and Emmah Peterson are 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-1, respectively. … Jeremy Jones is the nephew of legendary Malad coach Terry Jones and cousin of state title-winning boys basketball coaches Justin and Tyler Jones at Rigby and Preston, respectively. Jeremy was an assistant coach for the Northwest Oklahoma State men’s basketball team last season.
MARSING HUSKIES
Record: 14-11
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Jake Dugger, first season
Players to watch: P Mackenzie Farrens, jr.; G Sheyanne Glorfield, sr.
Notes: Returns to state for the second time in three years. … Despite standing 5-9, Farrens averages a double-double of 14 points and rebounds. … Glorfield leads the team with 17.5 ppg. … Faces No.1-ranked Ririe in the first round. … Never won a state title.
MELBA MUSTANGS
Record: 20-2
State seed: District Three champ
Coach: David Lenz, first season
Players to watch: G Emma Clark, so.; G Kori Pentzer, jr.
Notes: No. 3-ranked team enters state on a 16-game winning streak after winning both the WIC regular-season and district tournament titles. … Went 7-16 last season. … At state for the second time in four years. … Pentzer (23.0 ppg, 8.0 rebounds, 6.0 steals, 1.2 blocks) leads the Mustangs after moving in from John Day, Ore. … Clark averages 10.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.5 steals. … Never won a state title.
RIRIE BULLDOGS
Record: 22-2
State seed: District Six champ
Coach: Damien Smith, ninth season
Players to watch: W Haddi Williams, sr.; G Kaylee Brown, sr.; P Ashley Larsen, sr.; G Maddie Johnson, soph.
Notes: Fifth consecutive state appearance. … Won third district title in five years. … Bulldogs have four players averaging at least seven points per game. … Losses are to ranked 3A teams Teton and Sugar-Salem. … Won three-day Parma Holiday Tournament in December. … Enters state on 14-game win streak. … Have won two second-place trophies and one third-place trophy since 2013 … Never won a state title.
SODA SPRINGS CARDINALS
Record: 21-3
State seed: District Five champ
Coach: Wade Schvaneveldt, 15th season
Players to watch: P Kiersten Rasmussen, sr.; G Kaycee Smith, jr.; G Sadie Gronning, fr.
Notes: Three losses came to Marsh Valley (3A), Caldwell (4A) and Snake River (3A) by a combined 11 points. … Cruised against 2A foes this season and hasn't lost to district competition in the regular season since the start of the 2014 season. ... Returns four players from last season's runner-up squad, including All-Idaho sophomore guard Reagan Yamauchi, who hasn't played since December after tearing her ACL. … Presses teams from the start, and many squads don't have the depth to stick with the Cardinals.
ST. MARIES LUMBERJACKS
Record: 15-4
State seed: District One-Two champ
Coach: Jay Sines, seventh season
Players to watch: P Kelsey Auer, sr.; P Kaylee Auer, jr.; P Devyn Wilson, jr.
Notes: At state for the first time since 2002. … Won its first district title since 1990, defeating recent Central Idaho League nemesis Grangeville to win the title.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
IDAHO CITY WILDCATS
Record: 17-8
State seed: District Three runner-up
Coach: Monica Cockerille, ninth season
Players to watch: G/W Rachel Cummings, sr.; G/W Kaylene Gallegos, sr.
Notes: Qualified for its third state tournament in program history. Previous two came in 2015 and 2000. … Only state tournament victory was in 2015 over Genesee in the losers’ bracket. … Has yet to win a state trophy. … Relies on a defense led by Cummings (14 ppg, 5 steals) and Gallegos (10 ppg, 5 steals) that holds opponents to 30.8 points per game. … Cockerille will resign after the season.
HORSESHOE BEND MUSTANGS
Record: 17-4
State seed: District Three champ
Coach: Patrick Goff, second season
Players to watch: PG Kate Renfro, sr.; F Jade Warren, so.; F Aspin Quijas, sr.
Notes: First state appearance since 2003, when it finished second. … Won 14 straight after starting the season 3-4. … Won its first district title in program history. … Pairs a dynamic point guard — Renfro (27.4 ppg, 5.7 steals, 5.3 assists) — with two strong posts in Warren (10.8 ppg, 15.3 rebounds) and Quijas (4 ppg, 7.8 rebounds). … Never won a state title.
LAPWAI WILDCATS
(Defending champ)
Record: 20-1
State seed: District Two champ
Coach: Eric Spencer, third year
Players to watch: G Koyama Young, sr.; G Iris Domebo, sr.; G Shiniah Holt, sr.; F Ione Chimburas, sr.; G Amil Mitchell, jr.
Notes: Two-time defending state champion … Classification’s No. 1-ranked team. … Lone loss was to Timberlake, the top-ranked 3A team it split the season series with.
LIBERTY CHARTER PATRIOTS
Record: 17-6
State seed: District three third-place finisher
Coach: Brad McCain, second season
Players to watch: F Hallie Ashton, sr.; F Madison Dodge, jr.
Notes: At state for the seventh time in eight years. … Has not won a first-round game in that time. … WIC regular-season champ. … Two players average a double-double — Ashton (16 ppg, 10 rebounds) and Dodge (10 ppg, 10 rebounds). … Never won a state title.
OAKLEY HORNETS
Record: 19-2
State seed: District Four champ
Coach: Matt Payton, fifth season
Players to watch: F Brittany Hardy, jr.; C Rachael Mitton, jr.; G Jaclyn Wybenga, sr.
Notes: Won its first district championship since 1994. … Led by Hardy (10.6 ppg, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 steals) and Mitton (9.1 ppg, 5.8 rebounds). … Four players in Oakley’s rotation stand taller than 5-foot-10. … Only loss to 1A competition is a six-point defeat at conference foe Valley in December.
PRAIRIE PIRATES
Record: 19-3
State seed: District Two runner-up
Coach: Lori Mader, seventh season
Players to watch: G Kylie Tidwell, sr.; G Angela Wemhoff, jr.; F Sydney Bruner, jr.; F Leah Higgins, jr.; G Josie Peery, jr.
Notes: Only losses are to Lapwai ... Has met Lapwai in last three state title games ... Prairie upset Lapwai in the 2014 state title game.
TROY TROJANS
Record: 18-5
State seed: Play-in winner
Coach: Aaron Dail, first season
Players to watch: G Emma Schetzle, sr.; G Kiana Hoskins-Oakley, so.; F Abbey Blum, sr.; G Jimmie Gilder, sr.; G Blazie Gilder, so.; F Jordyne Fredrickson,so.
Notes: Won four loser-out games to make state tournament ... Blum stands 6-foot ... Will face league-foe Lapwai in the opening round.
VALLEY VIKINGS
Record: 19-4
State seed: District Four runner-up
Coach: Jamie Kohtz, third season
Players to watch: F Kynsee Mussmann, sr.; PG Tannah Sellers, sr.; F Madisyn Kimmel, sr.
Notes: The Vikings boast an experienced team, led by 5-10 Mussmann, who can play in the post and outside, and Sellers. … Valley is the only 1A team to beat Oakley, holding the Hornets to 18 points in the loss. … Two 1A losses are both to Oakley, including a 17-point loss in the district championship.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
BUTTE COUNTY PIRATES
Record: 21-0
State seed: District Five-Six champ
Coach: Carla Hansen, fourth season
Players to watch: PG Macy Hansen, sr.; P Tausha Cummins, jr.; PG Shay Lambson, jr.; P Kinsey Isham, jr.; P Meg Buxton, jr.
Notes: First state appearance since 2013, when the Pirates ended a 23-2 season by taking the 1A Division I consolation trophy. … First season in 1A Division II classification. … Pirates have six players averaging at least seven points.
CAREY PANTHERS
Record: 8-12
State seed: District Four champ
Coach: Merrilee Sears, sixth season
Players to watch: G Athana Versis, so.; G Shantell Chavez, so.; C Kodi Green, so.
Notes: After starting the year 0-9, the sophomore-heavy Panthers won of its last 11 games to win a district title. … Sent powerhouse Dietrich and top-seeded Castleford to the loser’s bracket at district. … Led by a trio of sophomores: Athana Versis, Shantell Chavez and Kodi Green.
CASTLEFORD WOLVES
Record: 17-6
State seed: District Four runner-up
Coach: Gary Reynolds, third season
Players to watch: G Haddee Reynolds, sr.; F Elly Machado, sr.; F Lindsey Drinkall, sr.
Notes: After eliminating perennial powerhouse Dietrich, Castleford is playing in its second state tournament in the past 33 years. … Feature a senior-heavy team, led by a dynamic guard-forward combination of Reynolds and Machado.
GENESIS PREP JAGUARS
Record: 13-5
State seed: District One champ
Coach: Debbie Holte, second season
Players to watch: P Bella Murekatete, so.; PG Rachel Schroeder, so.; P Josie Scribner, so.
Notes: First trip to state for Genesis Prep, a private Christian school whose Jaguar girls are in their second season as an IHSAA-sanctioned program ... The 6-foot-4 Murekatete, from Rwanda, is a potential triple-double each time out.
LAKESIDE KNIGHTS
Record: 16-2
State seed: Play-in winner
Coach: Chris Dohrman, third season
Players to watch: P Lillian Rhea, sr.; G Tommia Pakootas, so.; G Corin Peone, sr.
Notes: The Knights are making their third straight trip to state. Lakeside brought home the consolation trophy each of the past two seasons ... Rhea was voted the North Star League’s most valuable player this year.
NEZPERCE INDIANS
Record: 19-2
State seed: District Two champ
Coach: Dave Snodgrass, seventh season
Players to watch: G Sydney Boyer, so.; G Kourtne Carpenter, jr.; F Caitlyn Cronce, fr.; F Hannah Stapleton, so.; F Maddie Stapleton, sr.
Notes: Fourth straight trip to state. … No. 1 ranked team in the classification. … Indians have a lot of track athletes.
ROCKLAND BULLDOGS
Record: 17-8
State seed: Play-in winner
Coach: Vern Nelson, 21st season
Players to watch: G Madalyn Permann, fr.; W Brook Freeman, sr.; W Sarah Wood, jr.
Notes: Rockland's offense is controlled by Permann. The guard is the team's leading scorer and has showed poise beyond her years in leading the Bulldogs to state. … Along with Freeman and Wood, Permann has helped replace graduated point guard Stefani McClanahan.
SALMON RIVER SAVAGES
Record: 15-5
State seed: District Three champ
Coach: Paula Tucker, third season
Players to watch: G Maddy Tucker, sr.; PG Chevelle Shepherd, so.
Notes: Returns to state for the second year in a row after a 13-year drought, including four years without a varsity team (2011-14). … Finished third at last year’s tournament. … Enters on an eight-game winning streak. … Paula Tucker coaches her granddaughter, Maddy Tucker, and her niece, Chevelle Shepherd. … Won its only state title in 1977.
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
Title towns
Schools with the most girls basketball state championships since the IHSAA tournament began in 1976.
School
Titles
Coeur d’Alene
9
Prairie
9
Grangeville
8
Lapwai
8
Madison
6
Moscow
6
Richfield
6
Shelley
6
Centennial
5
Dietrich
5
Sugar-Salem
5
Troy
5
Borah
4
Highland - Craigmont
4
Meridian
4
Middleton
4
West Jefferson
4
Comments