Top storylines for all 16 Treasure Valley teams at girls basketball state tournament

Below is what to watch for from the 16 Treasure Valley teams that qualified for the Idaho high school girls basketball state tournaments in all six classifications.
CLASS 5A
CENTENNIAL PATRIOTS
Record: 20-4
State seed: District Three runner-up
Coach: Candace Thornton, first season
Players to watch: G Tori Williams, sr.; G/F Lauren Brocke, sr.; G Ami T’ia, jr.
Notes: Reigning state runner-up qualified for state for the third year in a row. … Williams (18.3 ppg, 3.7 assists, 3.7 steals) has signed with Utah and Brocke (9.6 ppg, 6.6 rebounds) with Wichita State. … Williams leads the 5A SIC in scoring. … Three of its four losses have come to No. 1-ranked Eagle. … Has won five state titles, the last in 2006.
EAGLE MUSTANGS
Record: 23-1
State seed: District Three champ
Coach: Cody Pickett, fourth season
Players to watch: PG Cassidy Tiegs, sr.; F Katelyn Murray, jr.; G/F Janie King, jr.
Notes: Returns four starters and nine players from a team that reached the semifinals last year. … Has won 15 straight since its only loss (51-50 to Mountain View on Dec. 13). … Scoring a classification-high 64.2 points per game while allowing 40.2. … One win away from tying a school record for wins, when it went 24-2 in 1997-98. … Tiegs owns the program’s career scoring record at 1,293 points and counting. … Six players average more than six points per game. … Won its first district title since 1998. … Has never won a state title.
KUNA KAVEMEN
Record: 11-12
State seed: District Three fourth-place finisher
Coach: Alex Jensen, fifth season
Players to watch: P Ashlyn Van Campen, sr.; G Meghan Holloman, jr.
Notes: Qualified for state in its first year in 5A after back-to-back appearances at the 4A state tournament. … Lost three of its four last regular-season games by 20 or more points. … Finished seventh in the 12-team SIC before making a surprise run at the district tournament. … Only team in the 5A tournament with a losing record. … Van Campen (8.9 ppg, 5.6 rebounds) leads the team in scoring, while Holloman (7.7 ppg, 6.3 rebounds) is second. … Won two state titles, the last in 1990 at the 3A level.
MOUNTAIN VIEW MAVERICKS
(Defending champ)
Record: 20-4
State seed: District Three third-place finisher
Coach: Connie Skogrand, 14th season
Players to watch: G Taeli Carrillo, sr.; G Abby Kreiser, sr.; G Allison Chanhthala, jr.
Notes: Two-time defending state champion. … Former star Destiny Slocum is now a freshman at Maryland, but the Mavericks still return four starters from last year’s championship team. … Handed No. 1-ranked Eagle its only loss this year (51-50 on Dec. 13). … Holding opponents to 38.3 points per game. … Carrillo (14.7 ppg) and Kreiser (12.3 ppg) are two of four players averaging more than six points per game.
CLASS 4A
BISHOP KELLY KNIGHTS
Record: 18-7
State seed: District Three runner-up
Coach: Derek McCormick, 10th season
Players to watch: G Lydia Nieto, jr.; F Theresa Reeping, jr.; F Gabby Keefe, so.
Notes: Roster only features one senior — Aubree Chatterton, who has signed to play soccer with Boise State. … Loaded as always with quick, athletic players that can run and play in the full court. … Nieto (12.6 ppg, 3.0 assists) a threat to attack the basket at any moment. … Won the 4A SIC regular-season title. … Qualified for state for the seventh time in eight years. … Only state title was in 2013.
MIDDLETON VIKINGS
Record: 18-6
State seed: District Three champ
Coach: Andy Jones, 15th season
Players to watch: G Zoey Moore, fr.; F Lexi Mitchell, so.
Notes: Returns to state after a two-year absence … Enters on a 13-game winning streak and as the state’s No. 1-ranked team. … Bench goes 10 deep and will rotate shifts of five new players every four minutes … Moore (8.7) ppg leads the team in scoring despite not starting half the games. … Mitchell (7.5 ppg, 6.3 rebounds) is the top rebounder. … Won four state titles, including three straight from 2010-12.
SKYVIEW HAWKS
Record: 12-11
State seed: District Three third-place finisher
Coach: Cindy Pasta, 21st season
Players to watch: G Natalie Robison; G Madie Edwards, jr.
Notes: Started the season 0-6 before rebounding to make it to state for the third time in four years. … Robison (15.6 ppg, 7.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists) shoulders the load offensively, with Edwards (9.0 ppg, 2.1 assists) as the second option. ... Won its only state title in 2014.
CLASS 3A
PARMA PANTHERS
Record: 14-6
State seed: District Three champ
Coach: Michael Calkins, fifth season
Players to watch: F Adyson Harris, fr.; Madison Jackson, so.
Notes: Returns to state for the first time since 2013, when it finished third. … Didn’t lose game to a conference opponent, winning by 23.8 points per game. … Jackson (18.2 ppg, 7.0 rebounds, 3.2 steals, 1.5 blocks) has an offer from Montana State. ... Never won a state title.
WEISER WOLVERINES
Record: 9-9
State seed: District Three runner-up
Coach: Nick Reed, ninth season
Players to watch: PG Lauren Bouvia, sr.; G CJ Davis, sr.; W Katie Davis, sr.
Notes: Fields a small, athletic lineup with five starting guards. … Bouvia has signed to play soccer at UC Davis after setting a national scoring record with 127 goals as a junior. … Won five of its last six games. … Back at state after going two-and-out last season. … Last won a first-round game at state in 2010, when it finished third. … Never won a state title.
CLASS 2A
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN CHARGERS
Record: 16-5
State seed: District Three runner-up
Coach: Bret Moehlmann, sixth season
Players to watch: P Holly Golenor, jr.; G Paige Albers, sr.
Notes: Qualified for state four years in a row and has won the consolation championship each of the past two years. … Golenor, a reigning first-team All-Idaho pick, averages a double-double of 11.3 points and 11.8 rebounds. … Holding opponents to 36.8 points per game … Four of its five losses came to 3A state qualifier Parma (once) and 2A state qualifier Melba (three times). … Never won a state title.
MARSING HUSKIES
Record: 14-11
State seed: Play-in game winner
Coach: Jake Dugger, first season
Players to watch: P Mackenzie Farrens, jr.; G Sheyanne Glorfield, sr.
Notes: Returns to state for the second time in three years. … Despite standing 5-9, Farrens averages a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds. … Glorfield leads the team with 17.5 ppg. … Faces No.1-ranked Ririe in the first round. … Never won a state title.
MELBA MUSTANGS
Record: 20-2
State seed: District Three champ
Coach: David Lenz, first season
Players to watch: G Emma Clark, so.; G Kori Pentzer, jr.
Notes: No. 3-ranked team enters state on a 16-game winning streak after winning both the WIC regular-season and district tournament titles. … Went 7-16 last season. … At state for the second time in four years. … Pentzer (23.0 ppg, 8.0 rebounds, 6.0 steals, 1.2 blocks) leads the Mustangs after moving in from John Day, Ore. … Clark averages 10.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.5 steals. … Never won a state title.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
IDAHO CITY WILDCATS
Record: 17-8
State seed: District Three runner-up
Coach: Monica Cockerille, ninth season
Players to watch: G/W Rachel Cummings, sr.; G/W Kaylene Gallegos, sr.
Notes: Qualified for its third state tournament in program history. Previous two came in 2015 and 2000. … Only state tournament victory was in 2015 over Genesee in the losers’ bracket. … Has yet to win a state trophy. … Relies on a defense led by Cummings (14 ppg, 5 steals) and Gallegos (10 ppg, 5 steals) that holds opponents to 30.8 points per game. … Cockerille will resign after the season.
HORSESHOE BEND MUSTANGS
Record: 17-4
State seed: District Three champ
Coach: Patrick Goff, second season
Players to watch: PG Kate Renfro, sr.; F Jade Warren, so.; F Aspin Quijas, sr.
Notes: First state appearance since 2003, when it finished second. … Won 14 straight after starting the season 3-4. … Won its first district title in program history. … Pairs a dynamic point guard — Renfro (27.4 ppg, 5.7 steals, 5.3 assists) — with two strong posts in Warren (10.8 ppg, 15.3 rebounds) and Quijas (4 ppg, 7.8 rebounds). … Never won a state title.
LIBERTY CHARTER PATRIOTS
Record: 17-6
State seed: District three third-place finisher
Coach: Brad McCain, second season
Players to watch: F Hallie Ashton, sr.; F Madison Dodge, jr.
Notes: At state for the seventh time in eight years. … Has not won a first-round game in that time. … WIC regular-season champ. … Two players average a double-double — Ashton (16 ppg, 10 rebounds) and Dodge (10 ppg, 10 rebounds). … Never won a state title.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
SALMON RIVER SAVAGES
Record: 15-5
State seed: District Three champ
Coach: Paula Tucker, third season
Players to watch: G Maddy Tucker, sr.; PG Chevelle Shepherd, so.
Notes: Returns to state for the second year in a row after a 13-year drought, including four years without a varsity team (2011-14). … Finished third at last year’s tournament. … Enters on an eight-game winning streak. … Paula Tucker coaches her granddaughter, Maddy Tucker, and her niece, Chevelle Shepherd. … Won its only state title in 1977.
