Middleton High girls basketball celebrates its first district title since 2013

This video provided by uQontrol shows how to use the Idaho company's portable Qkey to buy securely online.
The artist to help create the Inn at 500 Capital talk about their work.
The Boise high schoolers behind the Idaho People for Unity campaign, Nora Harren and Colette Raptosh, kept the group's progressive activist agenda going Thursday by delivering hundreds of postcards to Sen. Mike Crapo's office from people voicing concerns for the senator regarding gender equality, racial and economic justice, and environmental issues. But they've got a bigger event in the works. People for Unity is planning a walkout next Thursday for area high school and college students to voice their disapproval of Betsy DeVos's appointment as education secretary and show support for women's civil rights.
This video posted to the Elmore County Sheriff's Facebook page is from the Oasis area.
Sixty-year-old Mountain View Elementary is nearly worn out. If voters approve a Boise School District bond in March, the school would be replaced.
Get a sense of what its like to pilot a Lamborghini with Bruce Bodine, CEO of Drive Lambo in Tacoma, perhaps the nation's only self-service renter of the exotic Italian sports car.
About 110 students from Idaho City and Garden Valley schools participated in the third annual Cops
Boise State senior Nick Duncan is shooting just 18.8 percent from behind the 3-point line over the last seven games. The problem? He's letting his misses weigh him down.
During Tuesday's Senate debate on confirming Jeff Sessions for attorney general, Idaho Sen. Jim Risch rose to object to the reading of a letter Coretta Scott King wrote in 1986 criticizing Sessions, who at the time had been nominated for a federal judgeship.
David Collet captured footage of a tornado while working in the Starlight Studios warehouse near the NASA Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, La. Safety note: In the event of a tornado (ever), get to shelter like a basement, storm cellar or the lowest building level. Do not film the tornado!