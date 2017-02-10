Middleton High girls basketball celebrates its first district title since 2013

The Middleton High girls basketball team beat Bishop Kelly 60-45 on Feb. 9 to win the 4A District Three Tournament championship and secure the top seed headed into the Idaho 4A state tournament.
Politics & Government

Idaho People for Unity delivers hundreds of postcards to Sen. Mike Crapo

The Boise high schoolers behind the Idaho People for Unity campaign, Nora Harren and Colette Raptosh, kept the group's progressive activist agenda going Thursday by delivering hundreds of postcards to Sen. Mike Crapo's office from people voicing concerns for the senator regarding gender equality, racial and economic justice, and environmental issues. But they've got a bigger event in the works. People for Unity is planning a walkout next Thursday for area high school and college students to voice their disapproval of Betsy DeVos's appointment as education secretary and show support for women's civil rights.

News

Risch objects to King letter

During Tuesday's Senate debate on confirming Jeff Sessions for attorney general, Idaho Sen. Jim Risch rose to object to the reading of a letter Coretta Scott King wrote in 1986 criticizing Sessions, who at the time had been nominated for a federal judgeship.

