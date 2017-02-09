Freshman guard Destiny Slocum calls on lessons from Idaho to lead Maryland women

0:34 Sheriff's office tracking flooding in Elmore County Pause

1:48 Treasure Magazine : Valentine's Day with City Peanut Shop

0:51 Replacing Mountain View Elementary

2:41 Suspect dies in Kuna after confrontation with police

0:58 Risch objects to King letter

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000, official says

2:15 Boiseans run through downtown in their undies for a cause

5:29 How to identify, cover or remove toxic yew bushes

0:59 Climate change doubles wildfires