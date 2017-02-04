5A girls basketball semis: Eagle vs. Borah

Eagle’s Janie King scored 11 points against Borah in the 5A District Three Tournament semifinals for girls basketball. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at Mountain View High.
Eagle’s Abby Mangum scored 13 points against Borah. Eagle beat Borah 63-34 in the 5A District Three Tournament semifinals for girls basketball. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at Mountain View High.
Eagle’s Katelyn Murray, right, takes a shot, guarded by Borah’s Nyalam Thabach. Eagle beat Borah 63-34 in the 5A District Three Tournament semifinals for girls basketball. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at Mountain View High.
Eagle’s Cassidy Tiegs. Eagle beat Borah 63-34 in the 5A District Three Tournament semifinals for girls basketball. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at Mountain View High.
Eagle’s Katelyn Murray charges to the basket. Eagle beat Borah 63-34 in the 5A District Three Tournament semifinals for girls basketball. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at Mountain View High.
Eagle beat Borah 63-34 in the 5A District Three Tournament semifinals for girls basketball. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at Mountain View High.
Eagle’s Katelyn Murray. Eagle beat Borah 63-34 in the 5A District Three Tournament semifinals for girls basketball. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at Mountain View High.
Eagle beat Borah 63-34 in the 5A District Three Tournament semifinals for girls basketball. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at Mountain View High.
Borah’s Maddie Geritz. Eagle beat Borah 63-34 in the 5A District Three Tournament semifinals for girls basketball. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at Mountain View High.
Borah’s Alesia Jones. Eagle beat Borah 63-34 in the 5A District Three Tournament semifinals for girls basketball. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at Mountain View High.
Meghan Boyd takes the bench after fouling out. Eagle beat Borah 63-34 in the 5A District Three Tournament semifinals for girls basketball. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at Mountain View High.
Borah’s Payton McBride and Eagle’s Abby Mangum go after a rebound. Eagle beat Borah 63-34 in the 5A District Three Tournament semifinals for girls basketball. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at Mountain View High.
Borah’s Trinity Denton. Eagle beat Borah 63-34 in the 5A District Three Tournament semifinals for girls basketball. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at Mountain View High.
