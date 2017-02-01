Girls High School Basketball

February 1, 2017 6:45 PM

Eagle still No. 1; Middleton rockets to top in final girls basketball media poll

By Rachel Roberts

The Eagle High girls basketball team finished the regular season with a record of 20-1, earning the No. 1 seed in the 5A District Three Tournament.

And in the final media poll of the season, the Mustangs held their No. 1 spot in the 5A classification for the eighth consecutive week.

Middleton was the only newcomer to the No. 1 ranking this week, moving up from No. 4 to the top of the 4A classification. The remaining No. 1s are Timberlake (3A), Ririe (2A), Lapwai (1A Division I) and Butte County (1A Division II).

Note: Records are through Tuesday, Jan. 31.

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1. Eagle (10)

20-1

50

1

2. Centennial

18-3

29

2

3. Mountain View

18-3

28

5

4. Post Falls

17-2

24

3

5. Boise

16-4

14

4

Others receiving votes: Lake City 4, Borah 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1. Middleton (5)

15-6

40

4

2. Bishop Kelly (2)

15-6

36

2

3. Minico (1)

14-6

25

3

4. Preston (1)

14-6

24

1

5. Century (1)

13-7

22

5

Others receiving votes: Burley 3.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1. Timberlake (10)

17-2

50

1

2. Teton

17-2

38

2

3. Sugar-Salem

18-4

30

3

4. Snake River

15-5

22

4

T-5. Marsh Valley

12-7

5

5

T-5. Parma

12-6

5

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1. Ririe (7)

20-2

47

1

2. Soda Springs (2)

18-3

41

2

3. Melba (1)

18-2

30

3

4. St. Maries

14-4

15

5

5. Cole Valley Christian

16-4

14

4

Others receiving votes: Malad 2, Declo 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1. Lapwai (10)

18-1

50

1

2. Prairie

17-2

37

2

3. Oakley

17-2

29

4

4. Valley

16-3

19

3

5. Troy

16-4

11

5

Others receiving votes: Shoshone 3, Liberty Charter 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1. Butte County (10)

19-0

50

1

2. Nezperce

17-2

39

2

3. Lakeside

14-1

21

4

4. Council

15-2

20

3

5. Salmon River

12-5

18

5

Others receiving votes: Castleford 1, Genesis Prep 1.

VOTERS

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Greg Lee, Spokesman-Review

Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press-Tribune

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Alex Valentine, Times-News

Marlowe Hereford, Post Register

Rachel Roberts, Idaho Statesman

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX

