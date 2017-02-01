Eagle still No. 1; Middleton rockets to top in final girls basketball media poll

The Eagle High girls basketball team finished the regular season with a record of 20-1, earning the No. 1 seed in the 5A District Three Tournament.
And in the final media poll of the season, the Mustangs held their No. 1 spot in the 5A classification for the eighth consecutive week.
Middleton was the only newcomer to the No. 1 ranking this week, moving up from No. 4 to the top of the 4A classification. The remaining No. 1s are Timberlake (3A), Ririe (2A), Lapwai (1A Division I) and Butte County (1A Division II).
Note: Records are through Tuesday, Jan. 31.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1. Eagle (10)
20-1
50
1
2. Centennial
18-3
29
2
3. Mountain View
18-3
28
5
4. Post Falls
17-2
24
3
5. Boise
16-4
14
4
Others receiving votes: Lake City 4, Borah 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1. Middleton (5)
15-6
40
4
2. Bishop Kelly (2)
15-6
36
2
3. Minico (1)
14-6
25
3
4. Preston (1)
14-6
24
1
5. Century (1)
13-7
22
5
Others receiving votes: Burley 3.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1. Timberlake (10)
17-2
50
1
2. Teton
17-2
38
2
3. Sugar-Salem
18-4
30
3
4. Snake River
15-5
22
4
T-5. Marsh Valley
12-7
5
5
T-5. Parma
12-6
5
—
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1. Ririe (7)
20-2
47
1
2. Soda Springs (2)
18-3
41
2
3. Melba (1)
18-2
30
3
4. St. Maries
14-4
15
5
5. Cole Valley Christian
16-4
14
4
Others receiving votes: Malad 2, Declo 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1. Lapwai (10)
18-1
50
1
2. Prairie
17-2
37
2
3. Oakley
17-2
29
4
4. Valley
16-3
19
3
5. Troy
16-4
11
5
Others receiving votes: Shoshone 3, Liberty Charter 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1. Butte County (10)
19-0
50
1
2. Nezperce
17-2
39
2
3. Lakeside
14-1
21
4
4. Council
15-2
20
3
5. Salmon River
12-5
18
5
Others receiving votes: Castleford 1, Genesis Prep 1.
VOTERS
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Greg Lee, Spokesman-Review
Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press-Tribune
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Alex Valentine, Times-News
Marlowe Hereford, Post Register
Rachel Roberts, Idaho Statesman
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX
Comments