5A, 4A SIC girls high school basketball stat leaders

Note: Stats are through Monday, Jan. 23
5A SIC
SCORING
Player
Team
GP
PTS
PPG
Williams, T.
CEN
17
349
20.5
Simpson, M.
BOI
16
266
16.6
Carrillo, T.
MTV
17
257
15.1
Castaneda, S.
NAM
11
159
14.5
Corpus, K.
BOR
18
248
13.8
Bolt, A.
BOR
17
207
12.2
Kreiser, A.
MTV
16
193
12.1
Taufoou, J.
MER
17
202
11.9
McHargue, E.
TIM
13
154
11.8
Ti'a, A.
CEN
17
178
10.5
VanCampen, A.
KUN
16
145
9.1
Geritz, M.
BOR
18
163
9.1
Brocke, L.
CEN
17
151
8.9
Hansen, B.
MER
19
159
8.4
McFarland, P.
BOI
16
131
8.2
Chanhthala, A.
MTV
16
130
8.1
Holloman, M.
KUN
16
129
8.1
Thurston, M.
KUN
16
129
8.1
REBOUNDS
Player
Team
GP
REB
Avg
Simpson, M.
BOI
16
154
9.6
Bolt, A.
BOR
17
136
8.0
McFarland, P.
BOI
16
121
7.6
Taufoou, J.
MER
17
125
7.4
Brocke, L.
CEN
17
121
7.1
Holloman, M.
KUN
16
108
6.8
VanCampen, A.
KUN
16
106
6.6
Adams, J.
TIM
13
73
5.6
Good, A.
MTV
17
95
5.6
Williams, T.
CEN
17
91
5.4
Geritz, M.
BOR
18
95
5.3
Vega, K.
COL
14
73
5.2
Lee, K.
MER
17
85
5.0
Thabach, N.
BOR
18
80
4.4
Anderson, K.
MTV
15
63
4.2
Kreiser, A.
MTV
16
66
4.1
ASSISTS
Player
Team
GP
AST
Avg.
Williams, T.
CEN
17
71
4.2
Kreiser, A.
MTV
16
64
4.0
Castaneda, S.
NAM
11
37
3.4
McHargue, E.
TIM
13
43
3.3
Corpus, K.
BOR
18
58
3.2
Jones, A.
BOR
14
38
2.7
Holloman, M.
KUN
16
39
2.4
Anderson, K.
MTV
15
35
2.3
Taufoou, J.
MER
17
39
2.3
Simpson, M.
BOI
16
36
2.3
Saenz, L.
MTV
17
38
2.2
Gies, K.
BOR
17
36
2.1
Carrillo, T.
MTV
17
35
2.1
Geritz, M.
BOR
18
35
1.9
Hansen, B.
MER
19
35
1.8
Chanhthala, A.
MTV
16
29
1.8
Adams, J.
TIM
13
23
1.8
4A SIC
SCORING
Player
Team
GP
PTS
PPG
Meadows, K.
MTH
16
260
16.3
Ogunrinola, B.
RID
13
210
16.2
Mitchell, M.
EMM
16
225
14.1
Nieto, L.
BK
13
166
12.8
Forse, L.
CAL
17
215
12.6
Blanksma, A.
MTH
16
200
12.5
Reinecker, S.
VAL
17
180
10.6
Boles, J.
RID
12
122
10.2
Reeping, T.
BK
13
123
9.5
Child, L.
EMM
17
153
9.0
Hruza, H.
VAL
17
152
8.9
Moore, Z.
MID
14
121
8.6
Martinez , J.
CAL
17
146
8.6
Taylor, M.
EMM
13
103
7.9
Cristobal, J.
MTH
16
121
7.6
Vallejo, K.
CAL
17
127
7.5
Mitchell, L.
MID
17
126
7.4
Keefe, G.
BK
13
94
7.2
Deugan, M.
MID
16
112
7.0
REBOUNDS
Player
Team
GP
REB
Avg
Mitchell, M.
EMM
16
147
9.2
Ogunrinola, B.
RID
13
119
9.2
Meadows, K.
MTH
16
145
9.1
Child, L.
EMM
17
139
8.2
Forse, L.
CAL
17
124
7.3
Mitchell, L.
MID
17
109
6.4
Reeping, T.
BK
13
65
5.0
Haley, R.
MID
16
79
4.9
Keefe, G.
BK
13
58
4.5
Boles, J.
RID
12
48
4.0
ASSISTS
Player
Team
GP
AST
Avg.
Nieto, L.
BK
13
41
3.2
Cristobal, J.
MTH
16
47
2.9
Marston, D.
EMM
17
31
1.8
Taylor, M.
EMM
13
21
1.6
Mitchell, L.
MID
17
27
1.6
Guerra, T.
MID
17
27
1.6
Mitchell, M.
EMM
16
24
1.5
LaVergne, G.
EMM
16
21
1.3
Sauer, E.
MID
16
20
1.3
How are stats compiled?
All stats are submitted by high school coaches or statisticians and submitted to the Idaho Statesman. Deadline for submission is noon on Tuesday.
