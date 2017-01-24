Girls High School Basketball

January 24, 2017 6:23 PM

5A, 4A SIC girls high school basketball stat leaders

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

Note: Stats are through Monday, Jan. 23

5A SIC

SCORING

Player

Team

GP

PTS

PPG

Williams, T.

CEN

17

349

20.5

Simpson, M.

BOI

16

266

16.6

Carrillo, T.

MTV

17

257

15.1

Castaneda, S.

NAM

11

159

14.5

Corpus, K.

BOR

18

248

13.8

Bolt, A.

BOR

17

207

12.2

Kreiser, A.

MTV

16

193

12.1

Taufoou, J.

MER

17

202

11.9

McHargue, E.

TIM

13

154

11.8

Ti'a, A.

CEN

17

178

10.5

VanCampen, A.

KUN

16

145

9.1

Geritz, M.

BOR

18

163

9.1

Brocke, L.

CEN

17

151

8.9

Hansen, B.

MER

19

159

8.4

McFarland, P.

BOI

16

131

8.2

Chanhthala, A.

MTV

16

130

8.1

Holloman, M.

KUN

16

129

8.1

Thurston, M.

KUN

16

129

8.1

REBOUNDS

Player

Team

GP

REB

Avg

Simpson, M.

BOI

16

154

9.6

Bolt, A.

BOR

17

136

8.0

McFarland, P.

BOI

16

121

7.6

Taufoou, J.

MER

17

125

7.4

Brocke, L.

CEN

17

121

7.1

Holloman, M.

KUN

16

108

6.8

VanCampen, A.

KUN

16

106

6.6

Adams, J.

TIM

13

73

5.6

Good, A.

MTV

17

95

5.6

Williams, T.

CEN

17

91

5.4

Geritz, M.

BOR

18

95

5.3

Vega, K.

COL

14

73

5.2

Lee, K.

MER

17

85

5.0

Thabach, N.

BOR

18

80

4.4

Anderson, K.

MTV

15

63

4.2

Kreiser, A.

MTV

16

66

4.1

ASSISTS

Player

Team

GP

AST

Avg.

Williams, T.

CEN

17

71

4.2

Kreiser, A.

MTV

16

64

4.0

Castaneda, S.

NAM

11

37

3.4

McHargue, E.

TIM

13

43

3.3

Corpus, K.

BOR

18

58

3.2

Jones, A.

BOR

14

38

2.7

Holloman, M.

KUN

16

39

2.4

Anderson, K.

MTV

15

35

2.3

Taufoou, J.

MER

17

39

2.3

Simpson, M.

BOI

16

36

2.3

Saenz, L.

MTV

17

38

2.2

Gies, K.

BOR

17

36

2.1

Carrillo, T.

MTV

17

35

2.1

Geritz, M.

BOR

18

35

1.9

Hansen, B.

MER

19

35

1.8

Chanhthala, A.

MTV

16

29

1.8

Adams, J.

TIM

13

23

1.8

 

4A SIC

SCORING

Player

Team

GP

PTS

PPG

Meadows, K.

MTH

16

260

16.3

Ogunrinola, B.

RID

13

210

16.2

Mitchell, M.

EMM

16

225

14.1

Nieto, L.

BK

13

166

12.8

Forse, L.

CAL

17

215

12.6

Blanksma, A.

MTH

16

200

12.5

Reinecker, S.

VAL

17

180

10.6

Boles, J.

RID

12

122

10.2

Reeping, T.

BK

13

123

9.5

Child, L.

EMM

17

153

9.0

Hruza, H.

VAL

17

152

8.9

Moore, Z.

MID

14

121

8.6

Martinez , J.

CAL

17

146

8.6

Taylor, M.

EMM

13

103

7.9

Cristobal, J.

MTH

16

121

7.6

Vallejo, K.

CAL

17

127

7.5

Mitchell, L.

MID

17

126

7.4

Keefe, G.

BK

13

94

7.2

Deugan, M.

MID

16

112

7.0

REBOUNDS

Player

Team

GP

REB

Avg

Mitchell, M.

EMM

16

147

9.2

Ogunrinola, B.

RID

13

119

9.2

Meadows, K.

MTH

16

145

9.1

Child, L.

EMM

17

139

8.2

Forse, L.

CAL

17

124

7.3

Mitchell, L.

MID

17

109

6.4

Reeping, T.

BK

13

65

5.0

Haley, R.

MID

16

79

4.9

Keefe, G.

BK

13

58

4.5

Boles, J.

RID

12

48

4.0

ASSISTS

Player

Team

GP

AST

Avg.

Nieto, L.

BK

13

41

3.2

Cristobal, J.

MTH

16

47

2.9

Marston, D.

EMM

17

31

1.8

Taylor, M.

EMM

13

21

1.6

Mitchell, L.

MID

17

27

1.6

Guerra, T.

MID

17

27

1.6

Mitchell, M.

EMM

16

24

1.5

LaVergne, G.

EMM

16

21

1.3

Sauer, E.

MID

16

20

1.3

How are stats compiled?

All stats are submitted by high school coaches or statisticians and submitted to the Idaho Statesman. Deadline for submission is noon on Tuesday.

Related content

Girls High School Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mountain View girls repeat 5A championship

View more video

Sports Videos