January 18, 2017 4:29 PM

Eagle High remains unanimous pick at No. 1 in girls basketball state media poll

By Rachel Roberts

By Rachel Roberts

Five of the six classifications saw no change at No. 1 in the Week 6 Idaho girls basketball state media poll, which was released Wednesday.

Eagle (5A), Timberlake (3A), Ririe (2A), Lapwai (1A D-I) and Butte County (1A D-II) held onto their top rankings, while Preston moved up to No. 1 in the 4A classification from its No. 3 position last week.

All records are through Jan. 17.

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1. Eagle (10)

16-1

50

1

2. Centennial

15-1

38

2

3. Post Falls

14-2

24

3

4. Boise

12-3

21

4

5. Lake City

13-3

10

5

Others receiving votes: Mountain View 4, Bonneville 3.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1. Preston (4)

13-5

37

3

2. Bishop Kelly (5)

10-5

35

4

3. Minico

11-6

27

1

4. Century (1)

10-6

21

2

5. Middleton

11-6

20

5

Others receiving votes: Burley 7, Twin Falls 2, Pocatello 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1. Timberlake (10)

13-2

55

1

2. Sugar-Salem

14-3

38

3

3. Teton

12-2

32

2

4. Snake River

11-5

18

5

5. Marsh Valley

11-5

11

4

Others receiving votes: Parma 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1. Ririe (7)

16-2

46

1

2. Soda Springs (2)

15-3

41

2

3. Melba (1)

14-2

29

3

4. Cole Valley Christian

13-2

18

4

5. St. Maries

11-3

13

Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 2, Malad 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1. Lapwai (10)

14-1

50

1

2. Prairie

15-1

39

2

3. Valley

15-1

30

3

4. Oakley

14-1

18

4

5. Troy

12-2

12

5

Others receiving votes: Shoshone 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1. Butte County (9)

14-0

49

1

2. Nezperce (1)

15-1

39

3

3. Council

12-1

25

2

4. Lakeside

10-1

21

4

5. Salmon River

8-5

10

5

Others receiving votes: Castleford 3, Genesis Prep 2, Tri-Valley 1.

VOTERS

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Greg Lee, Spokesman-Review

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press-Tribune

Rachel Roberts, Idaho Statesman

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Alex Valentine, Times-News

Marlowe Hereford, Post Register

Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX

