Eagle High remains unanimous pick at No. 1 in girls basketball state media poll

Five of the six classifications saw no change at No. 1 in the Week 6 Idaho girls basketball state media poll, which was released Wednesday.
Eagle (5A), Timberlake (3A), Ririe (2A), Lapwai (1A D-I) and Butte County (1A D-II) held onto their top rankings, while Preston moved up to No. 1 in the 4A classification from its No. 3 position last week.
All records are through Jan. 17.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1. Eagle (10)
16-1
50
1
2. Centennial
15-1
38
2
3. Post Falls
14-2
24
3
4. Boise
12-3
21
4
5. Lake City
13-3
10
5
Others receiving votes: Mountain View 4, Bonneville 3.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1. Preston (4)
13-5
37
3
2. Bishop Kelly (5)
10-5
35
4
3. Minico
11-6
27
1
4. Century (1)
10-6
21
2
5. Middleton
11-6
20
5
Others receiving votes: Burley 7, Twin Falls 2, Pocatello 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1. Timberlake (10)
13-2
55
1
2. Sugar-Salem
14-3
38
3
3. Teton
12-2
32
2
4. Snake River
11-5
18
5
5. Marsh Valley
11-5
11
4
Others receiving votes: Parma 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1. Ririe (7)
16-2
46
1
2. Soda Springs (2)
15-3
41
2
3. Melba (1)
14-2
29
3
4. Cole Valley Christian
13-2
18
4
5. St. Maries
11-3
13
—
Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 2, Malad 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1. Lapwai (10)
14-1
50
1
2. Prairie
15-1
39
2
3. Valley
15-1
30
3
4. Oakley
14-1
18
4
5. Troy
12-2
12
5
Others receiving votes: Shoshone 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1. Butte County (9)
14-0
49
1
2. Nezperce (1)
15-1
39
3
3. Council
12-1
25
2
4. Lakeside
10-1
21
4
5. Salmon River
8-5
10
5
Others receiving votes: Castleford 3, Genesis Prep 2, Tri-Valley 1.
VOTERS
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Greg Lee, Spokesman-Review
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press-Tribune
Rachel Roberts, Idaho Statesman
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Alex Valentine, Times-News
Marlowe Hereford, Post Register
