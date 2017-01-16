Boise High girls basketball team goes all out for breast cancer fundraiser

1:43 'Playing for something bigger (than yourself) is awesome' Pause

1:46 North Idaho lawmakers show solidarity with Scott

1:20 Mother and daughter going to DC during inauguration

2:35 Wolverine and marten caught on camera in Idaho

0:47 Idaho Rep. Ron Nate attempts to protest rebuke of Rep. Heather Scott

1:25 Lt. Gov. Brad Little on new Idaho cybersecurity measures

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

0:32 Kuna mayor pitches in on snow removal in his personal skidsteer

3:46 House members react to first week drama