Boise High girls basketball team goes all out for breast cancer fundraiser

Sales from raffle tickets, T-shirts and cotton candy totaled $3,196, shattering the Boise High girls basketball team’s previous fundraising record at its ninth annual Pink Zone on Friday.
Every dollar goes to the local chapter of Susan G. Komen, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to end breast cancer.
“Over the last nine years with this event, we’ve been able to help a lot of people get the screening and diagnostic services that they need, because the money stays local,” said Jodi Weak, a Komen representative for Idaho and Montana.
The Braves’ previous record was $2,270 last year.
Boise seniors Audrey Dingel and Mandy Simpson have participated in the event for four years and have enjoyed the opportunity to give back through the sport they love.
“Just coming out here and playing for something bigger (than yourself) is awesome,” Simpson said.
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX
