Boise High girls basketball, Simplot team up to raise funds for breast cancer research

The Boise High girls basketball team hosts is ninth annual Pink Zone on Friday during the Braves’ game against Columbia.
Last year’s event raised $2,270 for the local chapter of Susan G. Komen, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to end breast cancer.
The Braves hope to surpass that total this season.
Simplot sponsored pink shirts that read “Go pink or go home,” which fans can purchase for $5. All proceeds from the T-shirts will go directly to Susan G. Komen.
Fans also can purchase raffle tickets for $1. Some of the items in the raffle include two round trip tickets to anywhere Southwest Airlines flies and a stay-and-play package at the Shore Lodge in McCall.
Tipoff is 7:30 p.m. at Boise High, and raffle winners will be drawn at halftime.
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX
Comments