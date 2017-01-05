Girls High School Basketball

January 5, 2017 5:50 PM

5A SIC takes first, second in first girls basketball poll of 2017

By Rachel Roberts

The Eagle High girls basketball team held onto its No. 1 ranking in the 5A classification in the latest high school girls basketball media poll, released Wednesday.

The Mustangs have been ranked No. 1 all season. But they have new competition on their heels as Centennial went from unranked to second over the holiday break. Boise is also ranked No. 5, giving the 5A SIC three members inside the Top 5.

See the full rankings below in each classification.

WEEK 4 POLL

Records through Tuesday, Jan. 3

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Eagle (9)

12-1

49

1

2.

Centennial

12-1

27

-

3.

Lake City

11-2

21

5

4.

Post Falls (1)

11-1

17

4

5.

Boise

10-2

16

3

Others receiving votes: Mountain View 16, Borah 3, Bonneville 2

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Minico (10)

9-3

50

1

2.

Century

7-5

28

2

3.

Preston

9-5

23

-

4.

Bishop Kelly

8-5

17

3

5.

Jerome

8-5

13

4

Others receiving votes: Middleton 11, Twin Falls 7, Mountain Home 1

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Timberlake (9)

10-2

49

1

2.

Teton (1)

8-0

41

2

3.

Sugar-Salem

10-3

30

3

4.

Snake River

9-4

16

4

5.

Marsh Valley

8-4

13

5

Others receiving votes: Parma 1

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Soda Springs (6)

11-3

45

1

2.

Ririe (3)

12-2

40

2

3.

Melba (1)

11-2

23

T-4

4.

Cole Valley Christian

10-2

20

3

5.

Aberdeen

10-2

14

T-4

Others receiving votes: St. Maries 8

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Lapwai (10)

10-0

50

1

2.

Prairie

11-1

39

2

3.

Valley

12-1

29

3

4.

Oakley

10-1

19

4

5.

Troy

9-2

8

5

Others receiving votes: Shoshone 5

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1.

Butte County (9)

9-0

47

1

2.

Council

10-0

33

2

3.

Nezperce (1)

8-1

30

T-3

T-4.

Salmon River

7-3

15

T-3

T-4.

Lakeside

7-0

15

5

Others receiving votes: Genesis Prep 7, Castleford 3

Voters

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press-Tribune

Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News

Greg Lee, Spokesman-Review

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Alex Valentine, Times-News

Marlowe Hereford, Post Register

Matt Baney, Lewiston Tribune

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Rachel Roberts, Idaho Statesman

