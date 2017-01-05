5A SIC takes first, second in first girls basketball poll of 2017

The Eagle High girls basketball team held onto its No. 1 ranking in the 5A classification in the latest high school girls basketball media poll, released Wednesday.
The Mustangs have been ranked No. 1 all season. But they have new competition on their heels as Centennial went from unranked to second over the holiday break. Boise is also ranked No. 5, giving the 5A SIC three members inside the Top 5.
See the full rankings below in each classification.
WEEK 4 POLL
Records through Tuesday, Jan. 3
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Eagle (9)
12-1
49
1
2.
Centennial
12-1
27
-
3.
Lake City
11-2
21
5
4.
Post Falls (1)
11-1
17
4
5.
Boise
10-2
16
3
Others receiving votes: Mountain View 16, Borah 3, Bonneville 2
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Minico (10)
9-3
50
1
2.
Century
7-5
28
2
3.
Preston
9-5
23
-
4.
Bishop Kelly
8-5
17
3
5.
Jerome
8-5
13
4
Others receiving votes: Middleton 11, Twin Falls 7, Mountain Home 1
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Timberlake (9)
10-2
49
1
2.
Teton (1)
8-0
41
2
3.
Sugar-Salem
10-3
30
3
4.
Snake River
9-4
16
4
5.
Marsh Valley
8-4
13
5
Others receiving votes: Parma 1
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Soda Springs (6)
11-3
45
1
2.
Ririe (3)
12-2
40
2
3.
Melba (1)
11-2
23
T-4
4.
Cole Valley Christian
10-2
20
3
5.
Aberdeen
10-2
14
T-4
Others receiving votes: St. Maries 8
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Lapwai (10)
10-0
50
1
2.
Prairie
11-1
39
2
3.
Valley
12-1
29
3
4.
Oakley
10-1
19
4
5.
Troy
9-2
8
5
Others receiving votes: Shoshone 5
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1.
Butte County (9)
9-0
47
1
2.
Council
10-0
33
2
3.
Nezperce (1)
8-1
30
T-3
T-4.
Salmon River
7-3
15
T-3
T-4.
Lakeside
7-0
15
5
Others receiving votes: Genesis Prep 7, Castleford 3
Voters
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press-Tribune
Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News
Greg Lee, Spokesman-Review
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Alex Valentine, Times-News
Marlowe Hereford, Post Register
Matt Baney, Lewiston Tribune
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Rachel Roberts, Idaho Statesman
Comments