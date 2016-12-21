Eagle holds No. 1 spot in tightly contested high school girls basketball media poll

With the top girls basketball teams in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference taking turns beating each other, the state media was divided on a No. 1 team in the Week 3 poll.
Eagle received two first-place votes and retained the No. 1 spot by three points over two-time defending state champion Mountain View, which also received two first-place votes.
Boise, Post Falls and Lake City rounded out the Top 5, with each team garnering at least one first-place nod.
The No. 1 teams remained unchanged in 4A (Minico), 3A (Timberlake), 2A (Soda Springs) and 1A Division I (Lapwai), while unbeaten Butte County assumed the top spot in 1A Division II.
WEEK 3 POLL
Records through Dec. 20.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1. Eagle (2)
9-1
30
1
2. Mountain View (2)
9-1
27
3
3. Boise (1)
10-2
19
2
4. Post Falls (1)
7-0
17
4
5. Lake City (2)
8-1
14
—
Others receiving votes: Centennial 9, Bonneville 4.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1. Minico (8)
7-1
40
1
2. Century
7-4
26
2
3. Bishop Kelly
7-5
20
3
4. Jerome
6-3
13
4
5. Middleton
4-5
6
5
Others receiving votes: Preston 5, Caldwell 4, Pocatello 4, Twin Falls 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1. Timberlake (6)
9-2
37
1
2. Teton (2)
8-0
34
2
3. Sugar-Salem
9-1
25
3
4. Snake River
6-4
13
4
5. Marsh Valley
7-4
6
—
Others receiving votes: Parma 3, Kellogg 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1. Soda Springs (8)
9-1
40
1
2. Ririe
8-2
25
3
3. Cole Valley Christian
10-2
20
2
T-4. St. Maries
5-2
12
5
T-4. Melba
10-2
12
—
Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 11.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1. Lapwai (8)
10-0
40
1
2. Prairie
10-1
31
2
3. Valley
11-1
24
T-3
4. Oakley
10-1
16
T-3
5. Troy
8-2
7
5
Others receiving votes: Shoshone 2.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes)
W-L
Pts
Pvs
1. Butte County (4)
9-0
30
3
2. Council (2)
7-0
29
2
T-3. Nezperce (1)
8-1
24
1
T-3. Salmon River (1)
6-3
24
4
5. Lakeside
5-0
9
5
Others receiving votes: Castleford 2, Genesis Prep 1, Mackay 1.
VOTERS
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News
Alex Valentine, Times-News
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Rachel Roberts, Idaho Statesman
Marlowe Hereford, Post Register
Matt Baney, Lewiston Tribune
