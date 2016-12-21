Girls High School Basketball

December 21, 2016 5:05 PM

Eagle holds No. 1 spot in tightly contested high school girls basketball media poll

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

With the top girls basketball teams in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference taking turns beating each other, the state media was divided on a No. 1 team in the Week 3 poll.

Eagle received two first-place votes and retained the No. 1 spot by three points over two-time defending state champion Mountain View, which also received two first-place votes.

Boise, Post Falls and Lake City rounded out the Top 5, with each team garnering at least one first-place nod.

The No. 1 teams remained unchanged in 4A (Minico), 3A (Timberlake), 2A (Soda Springs) and 1A Division I (Lapwai), while unbeaten Butte County assumed the top spot in 1A Division II.

WEEK 3 POLL

Records through Dec. 20.

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1. Eagle (2)

9-1

30

1

2. Mountain View (2)

9-1

27

3

3. Boise (1)

10-2

19

2

4. Post Falls (1)

7-0

17

4

5. Lake City (2)

8-1

14

Others receiving votes: Centennial 9, Bonneville 4.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1. Minico (8)

7-1

40

1

2. Century

7-4

26

2

3. Bishop Kelly

7-5

20

3

4. Jerome

6-3

13

4

5. Middleton

4-5

6

5

Others receiving votes: Preston 5, Caldwell 4, Pocatello 4, Twin Falls 2.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1. Timberlake (6)

9-2

37

1

2. Teton (2)

8-0

34

2

3. Sugar-Salem

9-1

25

3

4. Snake River

6-4

13

4

5. Marsh Valley

7-4

6

Others receiving votes: Parma 3, Kellogg 2.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1. Soda Springs (8)

9-1

40

1

2. Ririe

8-2

25

3

3. Cole Valley Christian

10-2

20

2

T-4. St. Maries

5-2

12

5

T-4. Melba

10-2

12

Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 11.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1. Lapwai (8)

10-0

40

1

2. Prairie

10-1

31

2

3. Valley

11-1

24

T-3

4. Oakley

10-1

16

T-3

5. Troy

8-2

7

5

Others receiving votes: Shoshone 2.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes)

W-L

Pts

Pvs

1. Butte County (4)

9-0

30

3

2. Council (2)

7-0

29

2

T-3. Nezperce (1)

8-1

24

1

T-3. Salmon River (1)

6-3

24

4

5. Lakeside

5-0

9

5

Others receiving votes: Castleford 2, Genesis Prep 1, Mackay 1.

VOTERS

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News

Alex Valentine, Times-News

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Rachel Roberts, Idaho Statesman

Marlowe Hereford, Post Register

Matt Baney, Lewiston Tribune

Girls High School Basketball

