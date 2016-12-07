Girls High School Basketball

December 7, 2016 3:17 PM

Eagle ranked No. 1 in first state girls basketball poll of the year

By Rachel Roberts

rroberts@idahostatesman.com

The Idaho high school girls basketball state media poll released its first rankings of the 2016-17 season Wednesday, with undefeated Eagle taking top billing in the 5A classification.

No other Treasure Valley team received a No. 1 ranking.

In 5A, two-time defending state champion Mountain View received the only other first-place vote, earning the Mavericks the No. 2 spot. Lake City was third, Centennial fourth and Post Falls and Boise were tied for No. 5 in the poll.

In 4A, defending champion Century held the No. 1 ranking, while District Three squads Bishop Kelly (No. 3), Middleton (No. 4) and Caldwell (No. 5) each received recognition.

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-Place Votes)

W-L

PTS

1. Eagle (9)

6-0

45

2. Mountain View (1)

7-0

31

3. Lake City

5-0

23

4. Centennial

7-1

14

T-5. Post Falls

5-0

12

T-5. Boise

7-0

12

Others receiving votes: Bonneville 3, Lewiston 2, Hillcrest 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-Place Votes)

W-L

PTS

1. Century (5)

5-2

38

2. Minico (3)

5-1

29

3. Bishop Kelly (1

5-4

27

4. Middleton (1)

2-5

20

5. Caldwell

4-2

13

Others receiving votes: Preston 9, Jerome 6, Sandpoint 3, Twin Falls 3, Burley 1, Skyline 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-Place Votes)

W-L

PTS

1. Timberlake (9)

6-1

49

2. Teton (1)

6-0

38

3. Sugar-Salem

6-0

23

4. Snake River

3-3

15

5. Parma

3-2

10

Others receiving votes: Kellogg 8, Homedale 2, Weiser 1, CDA Charter 1, Kimberly 1, Marsh Valley 1, Shelley 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-Place Votes)

W-L

PTS

1. Soda Springs (8)

6-0

41

2. Cole Valley (1)

6-1

30

3. Aberdeen

6-0

22

4. Ririe

3-1

21

5. St. Maries

4-0

14

Others receiving votes: Melba 6, West Jefferson (1) 5, Nampa Christian 3, Grangeville 3, West Side 3, Firth 1, New Plymouth 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-Place Votes)

W-L

PTS

1. Lapwai (9)

6-0

48

2. Prairie

7-0

32

3. Valley

7-1

17

4. Oakley

6-0

12

T-5. Horseshoe Bend (1)

2-2

9

T-5. Troy

5-1

9

Others receiving votes: Liberty Charter 8, Genesee 5, Potlatch 4, Challis 4, Shoshone 3, Ambrose 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-Place Votes)

W-L

PTS

1. Nezperce (2)

6-0

32

2. Salmon River (3)

3-2

29

3. Council (4)

7-0

28

4. Lakeside

2-1

21

5. Butte County (1)

3-0

14

Others receiving votes: Castleford 8, Sho-Ban 7, Genesis Prep 3, Tri-Valley 2, Lighthouse Christian 2, Rockland 2, Mackay 1, Carey 1.

Voters

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press

Greg Lee, Spokesman-Review

Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press-Tribune

Rachel Roberts, Idaho Statesman

Marlowe Hereford, Post Register

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Matt Baney, Lewiston Tribune

