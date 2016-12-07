Eagle ranked No. 1 in first state girls basketball poll of the year

The Idaho high school girls basketball state media poll released its first rankings of the 2016-17 season Wednesday, with undefeated Eagle taking top billing in the 5A classification.
No other Treasure Valley team received a No. 1 ranking.
In 5A, two-time defending state champion Mountain View received the only other first-place vote, earning the Mavericks the No. 2 spot. Lake City was third, Centennial fourth and Post Falls and Boise were tied for No. 5 in the poll.
In 4A, defending champion Century held the No. 1 ranking, while District Three squads Bishop Kelly (No. 3), Middleton (No. 4) and Caldwell (No. 5) each received recognition.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-Place Votes)
W-L
PTS
1. Eagle (9)
6-0
45
2. Mountain View (1)
7-0
31
3. Lake City
5-0
23
4. Centennial
7-1
14
T-5. Post Falls
5-0
12
T-5. Boise
7-0
12
Others receiving votes: Bonneville 3, Lewiston 2, Hillcrest 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-Place Votes)
W-L
PTS
1. Century (5)
5-2
38
2. Minico (3)
5-1
29
3. Bishop Kelly (1
5-4
27
4. Middleton (1)
2-5
20
5. Caldwell
4-2
13
Others receiving votes: Preston 9, Jerome 6, Sandpoint 3, Twin Falls 3, Burley 1, Skyline 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-Place Votes)
W-L
PTS
1. Timberlake (9)
6-1
49
2. Teton (1)
6-0
38
3. Sugar-Salem
6-0
23
4. Snake River
3-3
15
5. Parma
3-2
10
Others receiving votes: Kellogg 8, Homedale 2, Weiser 1, CDA Charter 1, Kimberly 1, Marsh Valley 1, Shelley 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-Place Votes)
W-L
PTS
1. Soda Springs (8)
6-0
41
2. Cole Valley (1)
6-1
30
3. Aberdeen
6-0
22
4. Ririe
3-1
21
5. St. Maries
4-0
14
Others receiving votes: Melba 6, West Jefferson (1) 5, Nampa Christian 3, Grangeville 3, West Side 3, Firth 1, New Plymouth 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-Place Votes)
W-L
PTS
1. Lapwai (9)
6-0
48
2. Prairie
7-0
32
3. Valley
7-1
17
4. Oakley
6-0
12
T-5. Horseshoe Bend (1)
2-2
9
T-5. Troy
5-1
9
Others receiving votes: Liberty Charter 8, Genesee 5, Potlatch 4, Challis 4, Shoshone 3, Ambrose 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-Place Votes)
W-L
PTS
1. Nezperce (2)
6-0
32
2. Salmon River (3)
3-2
29
3. Council (4)
7-0
28
4. Lakeside
2-1
21
5. Butte County (1)
3-0
14
Others receiving votes: Castleford 8, Sho-Ban 7, Genesis Prep 3, Tri-Valley 2, Lighthouse Christian 2, Rockland 2, Mackay 1, Carey 1.
Voters
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press
Greg Lee, Spokesman-Review
Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press-Tribune
Rachel Roberts, Idaho Statesman
Marlowe Hereford, Post Register
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Matt Baney, Lewiston Tribune
