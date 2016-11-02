Mountain View’s Slocum starts in first game for Maryland

Point guard Destiny Slocum scored nine points and tallied a game-high nine assists for the No. 6 Terrapins in their exhibition opener Wednesday, a 146-17 win over Division II Bluefield State.
Slocum — a McDonald’s All-American, the reigning 5A All-Idaho Player of the Year and a 2016 Mountain View High grad — shot 3-for-6 from the floor, including 2-for-3 behind the 3-point line. She also added four rebounds and four steals.
Maryland, which begins its regular season Nov. 13 by hosting UMass Lowell, didn’t allow a single point in the second half, closing the game on a 72-0 run.
Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
Comments