He's the fastest high school miler in the nation and he's from Boise

Nathan Green intended to run a fast time in the mile at the Portland Track Festival last weekend in Portland, Oregon.
Even so, the Borah High freshman didn't see this performance coming.
Running for YMCA Team Idaho, Green won the boys mile in 4 minutes, 15.81 seconds, clocking the fastest time in the nation this season by a freshman, according to athletic.net.
"My coach told me right after the race. I was in shock," Green said. "I had known that I was close, but I didn't think I was going to run to the No. 1 spot at that race."
Green won the 1,600 meters and finished second in the 3,200 by a fingernail at the 5A state meet in May. The 3,200 loss, which Green said was "devastating" at the time, has made him a better runner.
"At the state meet when he lost the 3,200, he's not forgot that," Team Idaho coach Tim Severa said. "So he finished the last 60 meters of that mile in Portland with amazingly fast speed. He wasn't about to let somebody catch him."
Green said he plans to take a week off before he starts training for the 2018 cross country season. He had to sit out of cross country in 2017 after breaking the growth plate in his left hip. Before that, Green usually played football in the fall, so he's eager to see how he stacks up at the longer distance.
"I'm really excited to keep running," Green said. "It sucked to just watch other people run."
