Rocky Mountain pitcher Matt Hansen was one of 60 players selected for Idaho's all-state showcase game Saturday at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
Rocky Mountain pitcher Matt Hansen was one of 60 players selected for Idaho's all-state showcase game Saturday at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. Katherine Jones kjones@Idaho Statesman
Rocky Mountain pitcher Matt Hansen was one of 60 players selected for Idaho's all-state showcase game Saturday at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. Katherine Jones kjones@Idaho Statesman

Varsity Extra

All-state baseball game honors Idaho’s best players, including 31 from Treasure Valley

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

June 12, 2018 04:31 PM

Sixty of Idaho’s top high school baseball players will compete against each other Saturday in the annual Idaho Baseball Coaches Association’s All-State Showcase Game at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.

The rosters are selected without regard to graduating class, school size or college commitments by scouts, college coaches and the Idaho Baseball Coaches Association.

Players must accept invites to the game and some of the state’s top players — like state player of the year Gabe Hughes (Rocky Mountain) and Oregon State signee Jake Pfennigs (Post Falls) — will not play in the game.

The showcase game starts at 6:15 p.m. Saturday and will last nine or more innings until every pitcher throws. College coaches will split the teams in two after evaluations earlier in the afternoon. Not all players invited will play in the showcase game.

Coeur d’Alene had the most players selected with nine, followed by Mountain View with six.

See the full roster below, sorted alphabetically by school.

ROSTER

Jack Burke, jr., OF, Bishop Kelly

Ethan Buttars, jr., RHP/INF, Bishop Kelly

Dan Marlow, jr., C/P/OF, Bishop Kelly

Evan Vandenberg, so., C/3B/OF, Bishop Kelly

Nicholas Domingo, so., OF/INF, Bishop Kelly

Brady Bateman, sr., C/SS/RHP, Bonners Ferry

Jackson  Hill, sr., SS, Burley

Dyson Scott, sr., RHP, Caldwell

Jackson  Reed, fr., OF, Capital

Ethan Horner, jr., RHP, Capital

Matt Ruhl, jr., IF/RHP, Capital

Jordan Nielsen, jr., IF, Capital

Logan Petet, sr., LHP/OF, Centennial

Jace Summers, so., C/OF, Clearwater Valley

Adrian Crain, sr., SS, Columbia

Carter Friesz, jr., RHP/C/OF/INF, Coeur d'Alene

Quinton Bunch, jr., INF, Coeur d'Alene

Cody Davenport, jr., RHP/1B, Coeur d'Alene

Levi Haen, jr., INF, Coeur d'Alene

Noah Mayfield, jr., SS, Coeur d'Alene

Justin Bates, sr., RHP, Coeur d'Alene

Brady Thompson, sr., OF/RHP, Coeur d'Alene

Michael Dooley, sr., 1B/OF, Coeur d'Alene

Jayce Bailey, sr., OF/RHP, Coeur d'Alene

Dawson Warner, jr., INF/RHP, Eagle

Mason Leavitt, so., INF, Eagle

Teague  Gregory, jr., 1B, Emmett

Zack Flannery, jr., 3B, Fruitland

Jaxon Christensen, fr., RHP, Highland

Kolmon Farnsworth, sr., 3B, Highland

Drew Deal, jr., C, Homedale

Jake Collett, so., LHP/OF, Homedale

Lars Christiansen, sr., RHP, Kimberly

Bennett Cunningham, jr., OF, Lake City

Kodie Kolden, sr., RHP/IF, Lake City

Zach Stensel, sr., RHP/UTL, Lake City

Mckay Chandler, jr., C, Minico

Kobe Matsen, jr., RHP/1B, Minico

Alan Ambriz, sr., RHP, Minico

Blaze Dennis, sr., 3B/2B, Minico

Ryland Chandler, so., MINF, Minico

Carson Smith, jr., 2B/RHP, Mountain View

Jon  Milner, jr., SS, Mountain View

Riley Harrison, jr., OF/LHP, Mountain View

Devon Sharts, jr., RHP, Mountain View

Jacob Lewis, jr., LHP, Mountain View

Braxton Mills, so., OF/C, Mountain View

Matt Hansen, sr., LHP/OF, Rocky Mountain

Talon Maupin, so., OF, South Fremont

Brody Owens, jr., 1B/LHP, Skyline

Austin Charboneau, sr., LHP/1B, Skyline

Cruz Taylor, so., SS, Skyline

Justin Villanueva, jr., RHP/INF, Skyview

Bryson Vaughn, jr., RHP/SS, Skyview

Jonah Hultberg, jr., C/RHP/2B, Timberline

Magnum Hofstetter, so., MINF/C/RHP, Twin Falls

Carson Walters, so., LHP/OF, Twin Falls

Cobe Lehman, jr., C/RHP, Vallivue

Cooper Sutton, jr., 2B, Vallivue

Lan Larison, so., OF, Vallivue

  Comments  