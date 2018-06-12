All-state baseball game honors Idaho’s best players, including 31 from Treasure Valley

Sixty of Idaho’s top high school baseball players will compete against each other Saturday in the annual Idaho Baseball Coaches Association’s All-State Showcase Game at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
The rosters are selected without regard to graduating class, school size or college commitments by scouts, college coaches and the Idaho Baseball Coaches Association.
Players must accept invites to the game and some of the state’s top players — like state player of the year Gabe Hughes (Rocky Mountain) and Oregon State signee Jake Pfennigs (Post Falls) — will not play in the game.
The showcase game starts at 6:15 p.m. Saturday and will last nine or more innings until every pitcher throws. College coaches will split the teams in two after evaluations earlier in the afternoon. Not all players invited will play in the showcase game.
Coeur d’Alene had the most players selected with nine, followed by Mountain View with six.
See the full roster below, sorted alphabetically by school.
ROSTER
Jack Burke, jr., OF, Bishop Kelly
Ethan Buttars, jr., RHP/INF, Bishop Kelly
Dan Marlow, jr., C/P/OF, Bishop Kelly
Evan Vandenberg, so., C/3B/OF, Bishop Kelly
Nicholas Domingo, so., OF/INF, Bishop Kelly
Brady Bateman, sr., C/SS/RHP, Bonners Ferry
Jackson Hill, sr., SS, Burley
Dyson Scott, sr., RHP, Caldwell
Jackson Reed, fr., OF, Capital
Ethan Horner, jr., RHP, Capital
Matt Ruhl, jr., IF/RHP, Capital
Jordan Nielsen, jr., IF, Capital
Logan Petet, sr., LHP/OF, Centennial
Jace Summers, so., C/OF, Clearwater Valley
Adrian Crain, sr., SS, Columbia
Carter Friesz, jr., RHP/C/OF/INF, Coeur d'Alene
Quinton Bunch, jr., INF, Coeur d'Alene
Cody Davenport, jr., RHP/1B, Coeur d'Alene
Levi Haen, jr., INF, Coeur d'Alene
Noah Mayfield, jr., SS, Coeur d'Alene
Justin Bates, sr., RHP, Coeur d'Alene
Brady Thompson, sr., OF/RHP, Coeur d'Alene
Michael Dooley, sr., 1B/OF, Coeur d'Alene
Jayce Bailey, sr., OF/RHP, Coeur d'Alene
Dawson Warner, jr., INF/RHP, Eagle
Mason Leavitt, so., INF, Eagle
Teague Gregory, jr., 1B, Emmett
Zack Flannery, jr., 3B, Fruitland
Jaxon Christensen, fr., RHP, Highland
Kolmon Farnsworth, sr., 3B, Highland
Drew Deal, jr., C, Homedale
Jake Collett, so., LHP/OF, Homedale
Lars Christiansen, sr., RHP, Kimberly
Bennett Cunningham, jr., OF, Lake City
Kodie Kolden, sr., RHP/IF, Lake City
Zach Stensel, sr., RHP/UTL, Lake City
Mckay Chandler, jr., C, Minico
Kobe Matsen, jr., RHP/1B, Minico
Alan Ambriz, sr., RHP, Minico
Blaze Dennis, sr., 3B/2B, Minico
Ryland Chandler, so., MINF, Minico
Carson Smith, jr., 2B/RHP, Mountain View
Jon Milner, jr., SS, Mountain View
Riley Harrison, jr., OF/LHP, Mountain View
Devon Sharts, jr., RHP, Mountain View
Jacob Lewis, jr., LHP, Mountain View
Braxton Mills, so., OF/C, Mountain View
Matt Hansen, sr., LHP/OF, Rocky Mountain
Talon Maupin, so., OF, South Fremont
Brody Owens, jr., 1B/LHP, Skyline
Austin Charboneau, sr., LHP/1B, Skyline
Cruz Taylor, so., SS, Skyline
Justin Villanueva, jr., RHP/INF, Skyview
Bryson Vaughn, jr., RHP/SS, Skyview
Jonah Hultberg, jr., C/RHP/2B, Timberline
Magnum Hofstetter, so., MINF/C/RHP, Twin Falls
Carson Walters, so., LHP/OF, Twin Falls
Cobe Lehman, jr., C/RHP, Vallivue
Cooper Sutton, jr., 2B, Vallivue
Lan Larison, so., OF, Vallivue
