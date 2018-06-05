One of the best prep softball players in Idaho history transferring to Boise State

One of the top high school softball players Idaho has ever produced is transferring to Boise State.
The Broncos announced Eagle High grad Bradie Fillmore (2016) will transfer from Cal to Boise State and become immediately eligible for the 2019 season. Softball players are not required to sit out a year when they transfer under NCAA rules.
“I’m very excited to be back in my hometown,” Fillmore said in a release. “I grew up dreaming of becoming a Bronco, and I’m so happy I can finish my softball career at a school that means so much to me.”
Fillmore will join Boise State, the reigning Mountain West champ, this summer as an incoming junior. She started all 55 games for Cal this spring, hitting .272 with five home runs and 30 RBIs while playing primarily in the outfield. She’s started 94 of the 102 games since joining Cal and also has pitched and played in the infield.
“We are very excited to welcome one of the state’s top players into our Bronco family,” Boise State coach Cindy Ball said in a release. “With Bradie’s Pac-12 and postseason experience, I believe she will help lead us to accomplish more goals in the 2019 season. Her versatility matches up with our style of play, and she should make an immediate impact on the team.”
Fillmore dominated during a four-year starting career at Eagle High. She led Eagle to a 30-0 season as a senior, and that team finished ranked No. 1 in the country by MaxPreps.com. A two-time Gatorade state player of the year, she went 13-0 as a senior with a 0.49 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 71 innings. She also hit .641 with 14 home runs and 57 RBIs.
She was named an All-American by three different organizations and was the No. 61 recruit in the 2016 class by FloSoftball. MaxPreps.com named her the national junior of the year in 2015.
Comments