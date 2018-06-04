Already a three-time SIC player of the year, pitcher named Idaho’s top softball player

Middleton junior Lainey Lyle made school history Monday, becoming the first softball player in Vikings history to win the state’s Gatorade state player of the year award.
The 5-10 junior right-hander led Middleton (30-3) to its third straight 4A state title this spring. She went 16-2 with a 0.53 ERA in the pitcher’s circle, striking out 177 in 119 innings. She also hit .463 with five home runs and 36 RBIs to win her third straight 4A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year award.
Lyle dominated the 4A state tournament, allowing one run (zero earned) on eight hits in 24 innings while striking out 28 and walking two.
The Gatorade state player of the award is handed out regardless of classification. Lyle is the first player from Idaho’s 4A classification to win the award since Mountain Home’s Nickayla Skinner in 2008-09 and 2009-10.
Rocky Mountain junior Gabe Hughes was named Idaho's baseball player of the year last week.
