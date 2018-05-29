Rocky Mountain's Gabe Hughes celebrates with his teammates after a solo home run in Game 2 of the 5A District 3 championship baseball series at Mountain View High.
Rocky Mountain's Gabe Hughes celebrates with his teammates after a solo home run in Game 2 of the 5A District 3 championship baseball series at Mountain View High. Katherine Jones kjones@Idaho Statesman
Rocky Mountain's Gabe Hughes celebrates with his teammates after a solo home run in Game 2 of the 5A District 3 championship baseball series at Mountain View High. Katherine Jones kjones@Idaho Statesman

Varsity Extra

Junior ‘dual threat’ named Idaho’s best high school baseball player

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

May 29, 2018 02:41 PM

Rocky Mountain junior Gabe Hughes was named the 2017-18 Gatorade Idaho Baseball Player of the Year on Tuesday.

The right-handed pitcher and first baseman went 7-1 on the mound with a 1.84 ERA, striking out 59 in 45.2 innings. He also hit .461 with four home runs and 31 RBIs.

The 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year is verbally committed to Gonzaga and led the Grizzlies (24-5) to the 5A state consolation title this season.

“He had a great season on the mound and at the plate,” Centennial coach Brian Champion said in a news release. “He is a dual-threat guy that can control or dominate the game both offensively and defensively.”

Hughes is the third player from Rocky Mountain named the state’s baseball player of the year, which is awarded regardless of classification. Ethan Christianson won the award last year, and Bryce Feist was named player of the year in 2011-12.

The state’s softball player of the year is expected to be announced next week.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman

  Comments  