Idaho high school standouts are two wins away from a national championship

Golfers Carson Barry and Sam Tidd teamed up to help Rocky Mountain High win its third straight 5A state team championship last week.
Now the seniors are two victories away from winning the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball tournament at Jupiter Hills Club in Tequesta, Fla.
"It's something you don't get to experience a whole lot. Usually these tournaments are kind of individual, but it's been really cool to be here with Sam, and we've just been playing some great golf and been really helping each other a lot," Barry said. "We both haven't always played our best, but we've always stepped up for each other, and we've just done enough to get through each match."
Barry and Tidd upset defending champions Frankie Capan and Shuai Ming Wong in the Round of 16 on Tuesday morning with a 1-up victory that took 19 holes on Jupiter's Hills Course.
The Idaho duo then sealed a spot in the semifinals with a 1-up win against Hayes Brown and Jack Larkin on Tuesday night.
Barry, an Oregon State signee, made a 10-foot, downhill putt for birdie on the 18th hole to secure the quarterfinal win.
"I just knew I had to make it to win. We were both exhausted," Barry said. "I just wanted to make it and get the day over with, and I poured it right in there. It was cool."
Barry and Tidd will tee off at 5:20 a.m. Mountain time Wednesday in the semifinals against the two highest-ranked players in the field — Cole Hammer of Houston (No. 52 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking) and Garrett Barber of Stuart, Fla. (No. 57).
If they win, the Idahoans will play in the championship match at 1 p.m.
"It's pretty cool just to have a chance to win a USGA championship," said Tidd, an Oklahoma signee. "You definitely don't get many chances to win USGA championships. We've only got two rounds tomorrow to do it, and I think that we can. We're going to give it our all."
Barry is a two-time individual 5A state medalist, winning titles in 2016 and 2018. Tidd was the 2017 winner. The two spearheaded Rocky Mountain's 34-stroke rout of the competition to take the Idaho high school team title on May 15.
