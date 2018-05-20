Timberline storms the field after winning 2018 Idaho 5A state baseball title

Rocky Mountain's Carter Kuehl (5A boys), Hillcrest's Araoluwa Omotowa (5A girls), Twin Falls' Muamer Mujic (4A boys) and Ridgevue's Chloe Barylski (4A girls) won the 100-meter races at the state track and field meet on May 19 at Dona Larsen Park.
Mountain View High girls basketball parent Craig Kreiser threw his jacket at a referee during a Dec. 1, 2017, game against Capital. Kreiser was banned from all high school sports and activities for a year, but he won't face criminal charges.
Salmon River's Jordyn Pottenger sank a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lead the Savages to a 55-54 win over Council in the second-place game at the 1A Division II District Three Tournament. Video courtesy of Joni Shepherd.
Offensive lineman Zack Bennett has signed a letter of intent with Florida Atlantic as part of National Signing Day. The Rocky Mountain High grad spent two years at Arizona Western before signing with FAU.