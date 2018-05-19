What's it like to win your team's first state title? 'It was just pandemonium'

For Boise High to win its first 5A softball state title, it had to defeat a team that has won the past three.

And the Braves had to do it twice.

Boise beat Eagle 6-5 in eight innings Saturday in Pocatello to clinch the school's first softball state title since the Idaho High School Activities Association began sponsoring the tournament in 1997. Boise's previous best finish at state was third last season.

"I'm still kind of in shock," Boise coach Brian Barber said. "To beat a team like that, it was just pandemonium."

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Eagle (28-3-1) was chasing its fourth consecutive state championship, something that has never happened at any level.

[Click here for complete softball and baseball state tournament brackets and scores.]

Heading into the bottom of the eighth, it looked like the Mustangs were headed for the record book again. Eagle scored four times in the top half of the inning to break open a 1-1 tie.

"In our half of the inning, we just told them to take it one at a time," Barber said. "We got a couple walks, a couple base hits and strung five runs together. It was nothing fancy. Each girl battled and found a way to get on base."

Revi Brown's bases-loaded single to drive in Grace Shimatsu in the bottom of eighth sealed Boise's second one-run victory against Eagle in the state tournament. Boise (19-11) edged Eagle 3-2 in the semifinal matchup earlier Saturday, forcing the Mustangs to work their way back through the losers bracket in the double-elimination tournament. Mountain View finished third.

Eden Cook, who pitched every inning of every game for the Braves in the state tournament, struck out four and walked two.

4A: Lyle leads Middleton to three-peat

Middleton junior Lainey Lyle continued to dominate the 4A state tournament Saturday, firing back-to-back shutouts of district rival Ridgevue to lead the Vikings to their third straight championship.

Lyle fired a three-hit shutout in a 3-0 win Saturday to force the if-necessary championship game in the double-elimination tournament. She followed that outing with a two-hit shutout in a 1-0 victory for the title.

Lyle finished the tournament allowing one run (zero earned) on eight hits in 24 innings for Middleton (30-3). She struck out 28 while walking two.

▪ 3A softball: Homedale won its fourth state championship in the past six seasons, beating Bonners Ferry 8-3.

▪ 2A softball: New Plymouth blanked Melba 14-0 to repeat as champs. New Plymouth has won three titles in the past four years. Melba last won it all in 2012.