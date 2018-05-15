‘We wanted to leave no doubt.’ Rocky Mountain didn’t, rolling to another state title

With back-to-back state titles already under its belt, the Rocky Mountain High boys golf team doesn’t speak of single titles. Instead, they focus on the legacy they want to leave on Idaho.
The Grizzlies added to their trophy haul Tuesday at Lewiston Golf and Country Club, running away with their third straight 5A state team championship. Rocky Mountain shot 299 on the first day, then improved by 20 shots Tuesday, shooting 9-under par as a team and finishing 34 strokes ahead of second-place Coeur d’Alene.
“We’ve worked so hard, we’re all really talented and we just wanted to leave no doubt that we’re the best team in the state,” said Rocky Mountain senior Carson Barry, who won the individual title. “To me, it’s just setting a legacy. Me, Sam (Tidd) and Drew (Reinke) are all graduating, and we want Jake (Slocum) and Cole (Evarts) and all our JV golfers coming up to make it four next year, maybe five or six in the coming years.”
Tidd, an Oklahoma signee, paced the Grizzlies on Day 1, shooting 5-under 67 to build a five-shot lead on the field. But that wasn’t enough to hold off Barry. The Oregon State signee shot 5-under on the front nine Tuesday and finished with an 8-under 64. He edged his teammate by five shots at 8-under 136 over two days for his second individual state title.
Tidd finished in second place with a two-day score of 3-under 141.
Barry said he found his putter on the second day of the state tournament. But even with an eagle on his scorecard, he didn’t realize how hot he was until he drained a 20-foot birdie on No. 8. Barry thought he initially missed the putt and looked down in frustration only to pull his head back up and watch it fall into the cup.
“It surprised me,” Barry said. “It was just one of those days it was going my way and I was in the zone.”
Barry and Tidd traded individual titles the past three years with Barry winning in 2016 and 2018 around Tidd’s 2017 championship. Rocky Mountain coach Mike McCrady said the two have grown close throughout their high school career. In fact, they will fly together Wednesday to compete as a team in an elite two-man tournament in Florida.
“They were rivals when they were younger,” McCrady said. “I honestly think what connected them more than anything else is being on this team together.”
After winning last year’s title by 48 strokes and having the title all but wrapped up after the first day, Rocky Mountain had to press on the second day this season. The Grizzlies entered the second round with a 7-shot lead, and Barry said he was only focused on the team title. But he racked up six birdies and an eagle without a bogey to overtake Tidd.
Slocum, a sophomore committed to Iowa State, added a 5-under 67 Tuesday to finish tied for fourth at 147. Every Rocky Mountain golfer finished inside the Top 15, including Reinke (155, tied for 11th) and Evarts (157, tied for 14th).
McCrady announced he will step down as Rocky Mountain’s coach after the state tournament to spend more time with his two daughters as they enter high school. But not before the Grizzlies gave him one last title as a parting gift.
“I couldn't ask for anything better from these young men to walk away with,” he said.
EAGLE ENDS 14-YEAR DROUGHT
The Eagle girls played a pair of practice rounds at Lewiston Golf and Country Club a few weeks ago in preparation for this week's state tournament.
That practice paid off in a big way Tuesday, as the Mustangs (670) won their first team title since 2003 by 25 strokes over second-place Boise (695). Defending champion Highland was third (705) and Timberline was fourth (709).
"All five of our girls were consistently strong," Eagle coach John Hartz said. "No other team had quite the depth we had."
All five of Eagle's golfers finished among the Top 15, with freshman Christine Cho notching a third-place showing after rounds of 81 and 77 (158). Highland's Payton Fehringer won the individual title for the third straight season with a 143.
For Eagle seniors Drue Carlson (170, tied for ninth), Tess Cowley (171, 11th) and Caroline Conrad (175, 14th), the team victory was especially sweet after finishing fourth twice and third once in their previous three state appearances.
"It was almost a sense of not only excitement but kind of like an exhale," Hartz said. "They knew that they had a chance to win a state title after being so close so many times. I could just see the look on their faces like, 'We finally did it.'"
BK CONTINUES STREAK
For the fourth year in a row, the Bishop Kelly boys produced the individual 4A state medalist.
After a third-place finish in 2017, senior Nick Roberts carded a 5-under 137 at StoneRidge Golf Course in Blanchard to beat second-place Joey Gibson of Minico by six strokes. The two golfers each shot 67s on the first day.
"He mentally was really ready for this," Bishop Kelly coach Steve Judy said. "He wanted the state championship, and it showed the last two days. He played fantastic."
The Knights came agonizingly close to winning back-to-back team titles. Twin Falls held off BK by a single stroke — 606 to 607. It was the Bruins' seventh championship in the past eight seasons.
"The last four holes watching the boys come in, we knew it was just touch and go," Judy said. "... They put their hearts out there. It's so hard to lose by one, but they really, really worked hard, and I am so proud of that group."
The Twin Falls girls swept the individual and team championships. Tayllore Ward totaled a 4-over 146 for medalist honors, and four of the Bruins' golfers finished among the Top 8.
Middleton (761) was second and Bishop Kelly (770) took third.
FRUITLAND GOLFERS GO 1-2
Fruitland’s Jake O’Neil edged teammate Jonas Bickenese by a single shot to win the 3A boys individual title.
Bickenese led after a first-round 72, but he shot 80 on the second day and O’Neil tracked him down with a second-round 76.
The Grizzlies finished second in the boys team race at 667, 14 shots behind Kellogg.
COLE VALLEY SWEEPS 2A RACES
Cole Valley Christian finished atop the podium in both the boys and girls team races for the second year in a row.
The Chargers’ boys team finished 32 strokes ahead of second-place Grace at 634. Cole Valley’s Jack Curran won medalist honors with a two-day score of 3-under 141, three shots ahead of the field. He had a double eagle on the par-5 No. 12 on Day 1 of the tournament.
Cole Valley’s girls team beat Grace by 27 strokes for their second straight championship. Bella Huff paced the Chargers at 164, good for fourth place.
BOYS GOLF
5A STATE TOURNAMENT
At Lewiston Golf and Country Club
TEAM SCORES
1, Rocky Mountain 299-279—578.
2, Coeur d’Alene 306-306—612.
3, Boise 313-321—634.
4, Mountain View 314-331—645.
5, Madison 326-321—647.
6, Post Falls 328-325—653.
7, Eagle 340-326—666.
8, Highland 341-333—674.
TOP INDIVIDUALS
1, Carson Barry, Rocky Mtn, 72-64—136.
2, Sam Tidd, Rocky Mtn, 67-74—141.
3, Brayden Ogle, Coeur d'Alene, 72-74—146.
t-4, Jacob Bigler, Hillcrest, 73-74—147.
t-4, Joe Gustavel, Boise, 73-74—147.
t-4, Jake Slocum, Rocky Mtn, 80-67—147.
7, Lincoln Hirrlinger, Madison, 75-74—149.
8, Cameron Flores, Post Falls, 76-75—151.
9, Tanner Helms, Eagle, 76-76—152.
10, Jackson Davenport, Coeur d'Alene, 77-76—153.
t-11, Hunter Eberhardt, Mtn View, 75-80—155.
t-11, Drew Reinke, Rocky Mtn, 80-75—155.
13, Avery Falash, Mtn View, 78-78—156.
t-14, Cole Evarts, Rocky Mtn, 83-74—157.
t-14, Sam Johnson, Coeur d'Alene, 84-73—157.
4A TOURNAMENT
At StoneRidge Golf Course, Blanchard
TEAM SCORES
1, Twin Falls, 305-301—606.
2, Bishop Kelly, 306-301—607.
3, Ridgevue, 323-304—627.
4, Minico, 313-307—630.
5, Century, 326-323—649.
6, Skyview, 332-321—653.
7, Lakeland, 335-329—664.
8, Skyline, 368-344—712.
TOP INDIVIDUALS
1, Dick Roberts, Bishop Kelly, 67-70—137.
2, Joey Gibson, Minico, 67-76—143.
3, Dan Gaspar, Twin Falls, 73-72—145.
4, Drew Meyerhoeffer, Twin Falls, 73-74—147.
5, Peyton Orr, Minico, 73-77—150.
6, Matt Steidley, Blackfoot, 74-78—152.
7, Trey Fullmer, Century, 78-81—152.
8, Johnny Radford, Wood River, 79-73—152.
9, Alex DeLucca, Jerome, 75-78—153.
10, Logan Forester, Ridgevue, 78-76—154.
3A STATE TOURNAMENT
At Twin Lakes Golf Club, Rathdrum
TEAM SCORES
1, Kellogg 323-330—653.
2, Fruitland 322-345—667.
3, Kimberly 373-332—705.
4, Homedale 367-360—727.
5, Snake River 378-350—728.
6, Buhl 390-420—810.
7, Teton 410-427—837.
8, Timberlake 427-466—893.
TOP INDIVIDUALS
1, Jake O'Neil, Fruitland, 75-76—151.
2, Jonas Bickenese, Fruitland, 72-80—152.
3, Chas Jerome, Kellogg, 78-77—155.
t-4, Lucas Rynearson, Fruitland, 77-83—160.
t-4, Daniel Uranga, Homedale, 82-78—160.
6, Tyler Gibbons, Kellogg, 80-84—164.
7, Taylor Bush, Kellogg, 82-84—166.
8, Cade Finlay, Kellogg, 83-85—168.
9, Noah Watt, Snake River, 90-82—172.
10, Corbin Parsons, Payette, 84-90—174.
2A STATE TOURNAMENT
At Circling Raven Golf Course, Worley
TEAM SCORES
1, Cole Valley Christian 316-318—634.
2, Grace 333-333—666.
3, Declo 353-346—699.
4, Salmon 361-343—704.
5, Community School 355-356—711.
6, Bear Lake 362-359—721.
7, Nampa Christian 380-381—761.
8, McCall-Donnelly 383-384—767.
9, Liberty Charter 393-382—775.
10, Wallace 395-407—802.
11, St. Maries 406-408—814.
12, Watersprings 454-418—872.
TOP INDIVIDUALS
1, Jack Curran, Cole Valley Christian, 68-73—141.
2, Bo Knittel, Aberdeen, 76-68—144.
3, Lane Strand, Challis, 75-75—150.
4, Tyler Smith, Cole Valley Christian 75-76—151.
5, Keegan Spengler, Cole Valley Christian, 75-78—153.
6, Peyton Johnson, Bear Lake, 75-79—154.
7, Trey Smyer, Declo, 74-80—154.
8, Michael Corkish, Liberty Charter, 79-77—156.
9, James Seelos, Soda Springs 77-79—156.
10, Jacob Smith, Grace, 77-79—156.
GIRLS GOLF
5A STATE TOURNAMENT
At Lewiston Golf and Country Club
TEAM SCORES
1, Eagle 337-333—670.
2, Boise 358-337—695.
3, Highland 352-353—705.
4, Timberline 361-348—709.
5, Rocky Mountain 373-367—740.
6, Lake City 384-384—768.
7, Hillcrest 403-389—792.
8, Lewiston 412-390—802.
TOP INDIVIDUALS
1, Payton Fehringer, Highland, 68-75—143.
2, Emily Cadwell, Boise, 80-77—157.
3, Christine Cho, Eagle, 81-77—158.
4, Sydney Catlin, Timberline, 83-80—163.
5, Maddie Cudworth, Timberline, 87-78—165.
t-6, Kyla Currie, Lake City, 83-84—167.
t-6, Livvy Nuxoll, Boise, 86-81—167.
8, Ally Adamson, Hillcrest, 83-85—168.
t-9, Drue Carlson, Eagle, 85-85—170.
t-9, Lexi Rowe, Highland, 88-82—170.
4A STATE TOURNAMENT
At StoneRidge Golf Course, Blanchard
TEAM SCORES
1, Twin Falls 326-326—652.
2, Middleton 383-378—761.
3, Bishop Kelly 387-383—770.
4, Lakeland 391-397—788.
5, Canyon Ridge 401-398—799.
6, Pocatello 412-418—830.
7, Skyline 464-448—912.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS
1, Tayllore Ward, Twin Falls, 72-74—146.
2, Makenna Rauch, Moscow, 75-74—149.
3, Brinlee Stotts, Twin Falls, 82-80—162.
4, Lizzy Godinho, Bishop Kelly, 89-81—170.
5, Kaylee Jones, Twin Falls, 85-85—170.
6, London Hall, Idaho Falls, 87-86—173.
7, Emalie Wood, Middleton, 87-87—174.
8, Morgan Harr, Twin Falls, 87-87—174.
9, Emili Elliott, Ridgevue, 87-87—174.
10, Madeline Neff, Lakeland, 87-88—175.
3A STATE TOURNAMENT
At Twin Lakes Golf Club, Rathdrum
TEAM SCORES
1, Buhl 381-378—759.
2, Weiser 391-385—776.
3, Kellogg 427-396—823.
4, Kimberly 433-417—850.
5, Timberlake 433-441—874.
6, Shelley 478-442—920.
7, Marsh Valley 463-462—925.
8, Parma 482-467—949.
TOP INDIVIDUALS
1, Kylie Crossland, Buhl, 85-81—166.
2, Nicole Nelson, Shelley, 86-81—167.
3, Kat Rauenhorst, Kellogg, 89-85—174.
4, Sara Lundberg, Weiser, 84-92—176.
5, Zara Weaver, Buhl, 95-88—183.
6, Abby Cortez, American Falls, 92-92—184.
7, Emma Davidson, Weiser, 98-90—188.
8, Sage Eckert, Buhl, 98-100—198.
t-9, Mia Harper, Snake River, 105-99—204.
t-9, Lilly Kelley, Timberlake, 108-96—204.
2A STATE TOURNAMENT
At Circling Raven Golf Course, Worley
TEAM SCORES
1, Cole Valley Christian 397-399—786.
2, Grace 407-406—813.
3, Lighthouse Christian 429-415—844.
4, Lakeside 433-443—876.
5, Nampa Christian 435-451—886.
6, Salmon 444-443—887.
7, Declo 449-453—902.
8, St. Maries 492-498—990.
TOP INDIVIDUALS
1, Tyler Erickson, Soda Springs, 72-75—147.
2, Carly Carter, Ambrose, 73-77—150.
3, Lindsey Lloyd, Grace, 84-80—164.
4, Bella Huff, Cole Valley Christian 82-84—166.
5, Karissa Parker, Bear Lake, 92-96—188.
6, Jordy Williams, Lighthouse Christian, 103-90—193.
7, Hope Okamura, Notus, 99-95—194.
8, Sophie Huff, Cole Valley Christian 99-98—197.
t-9, Brianna Shervik, Nampa Christian 97-104—201.
t-9, Maycee Holloway, Lighthouse Christian 101-100—201.
