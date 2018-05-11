This track star started the season on crutches. Now she’s setting records.

Mountain View sophomore Lexy Halladay admits she’s only at 80 percent. But even 80 percent of one of the nation’s up-and-coming track stars can rewrite the record book.
After starting the season on crutches, Halladay set the 5A District Three Meet record in the girls 1,600-meter race Friday at Mountain View High at 4 minutes, 54.44 seconds, 1.15 seconds ahead of the record set by Boise’s Emily Hamlin in 2014.
It’s just the second time she’s run the 1,600 this season.
“What she ran tonight is pretty remarkable in that 1,600, especially considering how slow it went out,” Mountain View coach Tracy Harris said.
Halladay also won the 3,200 (10:58.81) Thursday and ran the anchor leg of the Maverick’s district championship 4x400-relay team, giving her three district titles to go with the four she won as a freshman.
Only Rocky Mountain sophomore Laura Heywood kept Halladay from another sweep, passing Halladay on the outside in the final 50 meters for a 0.64-second win in 2:14.96. But considering where Halladay started the season, she’ll take it.
A week before the season, she felt a pain in her hip she knew wasn’t a muscle problem. An MRI revealed a stress reaction, a precursor to a stress fracture, forcing her onto crutches for three weeks and off the track even longer.
She worked out in the pool and on a stationary bike to stay as in shape as she could. But Halladay, who set Idaho’s all-class records in the 1,600 and 3,200 as a freshman, knew it wasn’t the same.
“Mentally, it was really hard,” she said. “And also physically because I know what I can do and what I’m able to do. It just sucks not being able to, to not be at the top of my game right now. But it’s my sophomore year and I still have a few weeks for some other races and to get my speed back.”
She didn’t run her first competitive race until a March 22 dual against Eagle. And even then, the Mavericks have slowly worked her back, saving her for the biggest meets and trying to keep the injury from flaring up.
She won the 1,500 at the Oregon relays and finished second in the mile at the invite-only Nike Jesuit Twilight Relays in Portland. Even as she nursed a hip injury, she ran the seventh fastest time in the nation this season in Portland.
“She’s done consistent running over the last six, seven weeks,” Harris said. “Still, she lost a lot of that background training that gives you your strength and your endurance.”
Halladay said her top-end speed still isn’t there, which hurts her in the 800. The injury has fully healed, which allows her to add to her training each week. But she knows she still can’t go all out just yet with the state tournament at Dona Larsen Park next week.
“It’s healed. It’s just making I don’t injure it again,” Halladay said. “I just have to ride the line without stepping over.”
SPRINTS HEAT UP
The most exciting race of the day came in the boys 100-meter final. Mountain View sophomore Magnus Hemingway leaned forward for the victory at the finish line in 10.75 seconds, the fastest time in the state this season in any classification.
Rocky Mountain’s Carter Kuehl, the defending state champ, finished .08 seconds behind Hemingway, and Mountain View’s Jaymon Barrus was .13 seconds behind.
Kuehl, a future Air Force running back, got Hemingway back in the 200 finals, edging the sophomore by 0.16 seconds for the title at 22.03.
TEAM RACES
The Mountain View girls and Rocky Mountain boys each won their third straight team titles. The two have followed their district titles with state championships each of the past two seasons.
