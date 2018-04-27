Mountain View's Halladay adds another nationally ranked run to resume

Mountain View High sophomore Lexy Halladay is now ranked among the top 10 in the nation this season in two high school track and field events.
For the second year in a row, Halladay took second in the invitation-only elite mile at the Nike Jesuit Twilight Relays on Friday night in Portland.
Her time of 4 minutes, 49.98 seconds is the sixth-fastest in the nation this season. Halladay finished just behind senior Annie Hill of Glacier, Mont., who won the race in 4:48.68, which is the fourth-fastest time this season.
Boise junior Maggie Liebich was seventh in 4:54.44.
Earlier this month, Halladay won the 1,500 meters at the Oregon Relays in 4:31.2 — the fifth-fastest time in the event this season.
In the girls elite 100 meters, Rocky Mountain's Dena Shaffstall-Lassos was seventh (12.58), while Mountain View's Magnus Hemingway (fourth, 10.95) and Rocky's Carter Kuehl (sixth, 10.97) ran in the boys elite 100.
Two more Treasure Valley runners added victories in open events. Rocky Mountain's Zach Meyer was first in the boys 110 hurdles (14.52), and Timberline's Presley Roldan won the girls 1,500 (4:40.68).
