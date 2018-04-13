Coaches with six state titles, college experience take over Timberline basketball

Timberline announced the hiring of its new boys and girls basketball coaches Friday, and both bring a wealth of experience to the Boise high school.
Andy Jones, a winner of six state titles, takes over the Wolves’ girls basketball program. And Timberline will bring in Travis Noble, who has four years of experience in college coaching, to lead its boys basketball team.
Jones comes to Timberline after resigning as the Middleton girls basketball coach March 5. He built the Vikings into a perennial powerhouse, compiling a 317-89 record (.781) at the school. He won five state and nine district titles at Middleton, and he made 13 trips to the state tournament in 16 years.
“I said before that I was looking for a new challenge, and this is going to be completely different,” Jones said. “I’m going to be preparing for different teams. It’s a different conference that is set up differently. It’s the same thing, but everything is on a different level. It’ll be that change I was looking for to keep me motivated.”
Jones also led Caldwell to its only state title, in 2001, giving him six in his career. Only Emery Roy (nine) has won more girls basketball titles in Idaho history.
“Rich Clements won a state title with us, but beyond that we haven’t had any basketball coach with his resume walking through the door,” Timberline Athletic Director Tol Gropp said. “We’re excited about that prospect.”
The Wolves haven’t reached the 5A state tournament since 2005 and won their only title under Clements in 2003. But Jones said they don’t graduate any starters from this season’s 12-11 team, and they return three all-conference selections.
Noble inherits a Timberline boys basketball team that went 6-16 last season and last made the state tournament in 2015.
Noble was an assistant coach at Walla Walla Community College, his alma mater, last season. He previously led the Oakley boys basketball team to a 83-37 record (.692) and two state appearances in five seasons while serving as the school’s athletic director for four years. He also coached for three years at Montana State-Northern as an assistant.
“Everyone I talked to had good things to say about Travis, his worth ethic and his ability to bring people together,” Gropp said. “That’s something we’re looking for, a little bit of toughness. And he’s got the experience.”
