More Videos

Austin Bolt’s last-minute flurry lifts Borah into 5A boys basketball semifinals 1:27

Austin Bolt’s last-minute flurry lifts Borah into 5A boys basketball semifinals

Pause
New Plymouth’s Rice wins fourth state wrestling title 1:09

New Plymouth’s Rice wins fourth state wrestling title

Watch the wild finish between Eagle and Mountain View in 5A girls basketball seminfinals 1:03

Watch the wild finish between Eagle and Mountain View in 5A girls basketball seminfinals

Highlights: 4A District Three girls basketball championship 1:39

Highlights: 4A District Three girls basketball championship

Highlights: 5A District Three girls basketball championship game 1:54

Highlights: 5A District Three girls basketball championship game

Salmon River freshman drains buzzer-beating 3-pointer at district 0:49

Salmon River freshman drains buzzer-beating 3-pointer at district

Recruiting highlights: Florida Atlantic signee Zack Bennett 5:09

Recruiting highlights: Florida Atlantic signee Zack Bennett

Highlights: Meridian upsets Mountain View boys basketball 1:55

Highlights: Meridian upsets Mountain View boys basketball

Senior highlights for Idaho commit, Bishop Kelly's Khalil Forehand 5:22

Senior highlights for Idaho commit, Bishop Kelly's Khalil Forehand

Buzzer-beating 3-pointer leads Vallivue boys basketball over Bishop Kelly 0:14

Buzzer-beating 3-pointer leads Vallivue boys basketball over Bishop Kelly

Watch Rocky Mountain survive a buzzer beater to return to 5A basketball finals

Rocky Mountain beat Borah 49-48 in the 2018 Idaho 5A boys basketball state semifinals when Borah’s Ellis Magnuson came up short on a potential buzzer beater.
mlycklama@idahostatesman.com